Global Phenomenon ‘Six The Musical’ Confirmed For NZ In 2025

SIX the Musical, the global phenomenon which has taken the world by storm, has announced an exclusive, strictly limited season at The Civic in Auckland, New Zealand from 27th February, 2025. The Australasian production will headline the Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival. The Tony Award-winning electrifying musical captivates audiences with its innovative and empowering take on history, redefining the boundaries of musical theatre and engaging audiences of all ages. The waitlist is now open at sixthemusical.co.nz, with tickets on-sale from 26th September, 2024.

SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right. Audiences are taken on a journey through the lives of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, each telling their own story and reclaiming their own narrative.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SIX has received widespread critical acclaim, leaving audiences enthralled by its infectious energy, catchy tunes, and empowering message. It swiftly moved to the West End, taking London by storm, and has continued to garner international recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe and South Korea. New productions have also been announced in Singapore, the Philippines and Japan.

SIX Producer Louise Withers can’t wait to bring SIX’s high-octane, fun-filled 80 minutes of mega-watt entertainment to Aotearoa: “Having wowed audiences around the world, the time has now come to bring multi-award winning SIX to Kiwi audiences, and we couldn’t be more excited. New Zealand fans have inundated our social media channels expressing their love for SIX and we are more than delighted to now have secured an Auckland season. SIX has amassed a huge global community and now it is New Zealand’s turn to experience this fresh, clever, uplifting and intoxicating musical production.”

Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival is thrilled to welcome SIX as a headline work for their 2025 festival, a groundbreaking production that exemplifies the best of what festival stages can offer. Kaitohu Toi - Artistic Director, Bernie Haldane shares: “From its stunning debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to electrifying audiences worldwide, SIX has redefined the theatre experience. The sheer energy that radiates from the stage will undoubtedly lift the roof off the Mighty Civic, creating an atmosphere that will be unlike anything this city has ever seen.”

Daniel Clarke, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Director of Performing Arts (Auckland Live), says: “We’re thrilled to host the international hit SIX exclusively at The Civic – it will be a highlight of Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival in March. Having seen the show in Sydney, I was captivated by its energy and the joy it brought to everyone there. It promises to end summer on a high note - Aucklanders and visitors will love this explosive pop-infused musical. At Auckland Live and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, we’re committed to bringing world-class productions to Tāmaki Makaurau, so our audiences go home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Nick Hill, Chief Executive at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says: “Bringing SIX to Auckland is a win for audiences and also provides an economic boost for Tāmaki Makaurau. This globally celebrated production will be drawing visitors from around the country – supporting our hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors. The dates that the show will run during the Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival will maximise its impact, promising benefits to our local economy. Hosting SIX at The Civic shows our commitment to enriching Auckland’s cultural landscape – we bring extraordinary entertainment experiences for both locals and visitors.”

Each year SIX is seen by over 3.5 million people worldwide and currently has over 1.5 million followers on social media across the world. The show has received over 32 million views on TikTok alone. The original Studio Cast Recording has been certified gold and this album, in addition to SIX: Live on Opening Night Broadway, have a combined streaming figure of over 1 billion. SIX has won 35 major international awards, including two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design, and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Notably SIX author and Co-Director Lucy Moss is the youngest female-identifying person to direct a Broadway musical in over 40 years.

What sets SIX apart is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences and breathe new life into historical storytelling. With its cleverly crafted lyrics and contemporary sound, the musical effortlessly bridges the gap between the past and the present, appealing to both theatre enthusiasts and those new to the genre. It has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring fans to embrace their own strength and celebrate the triumphs and struggles of these remarkable women.

Moreover, SIX has made a significant impact in the digital realm, creating a vibrant online community of devoted fans, lovingly referred to as the ‘Queendom'. Its infectious songs and empowering themes have sparked viral trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, with fans passionately sharing their love for the show through fan art, cover performances, and heartfelt discussions. As SIX continues its global journey, it cements its place as a groundbreaking musical that pushes boundaries and inspires audiences of all ages.

SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

Originally produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.

This Australasian Tour is produced by Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick.

The Auckland season of SIX the Musical is supported by Auckland Live and made possible by Auckland Council and the city centre targeted rate.

