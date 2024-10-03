Nilüfer Yanya Unveils New Album 'My Method Actor' | Out Now On Ninja Tune

Nilüfer Yanya releases her highly-anticipated new album My Method Actor via Ninja Tune. The album houses songs that bloom into being in unexpected ways and help Yanya make sense of her world as well as the ways it’s changing as she enters her late twenties and grapples with what it means to be an established musician. “For me, writing is definitely problem-solving - in the way they say that dreaming is like problem-solving. You're like, oh, that sounds good. That looks good. That makes sense. But you don't really know why. You're kind of using that part of your creative brain that doesn't have to make sense.”

The album includes Yanya’s previously released singles including “Just a Western,” “Mutations,” and “Call It Love,” the latter of which NPR highlighted in their ‘songs they can’t stop playing’ podcast. The album also includes title track “Method Actor,” which The FADER described as “stellar” and “Like I Say (I runaway),” which The New York Times depicted as “reveling in contrasting textures,” landing a spot on their 40 Best Songs of 2024 list.

As a whole, Nilüfer Yanya’s third album asks questions with no easy answers. It is a supple, expansive body of work that peers into the crevices of life, exploring them with comforting strings, skittering beats, soul-tinged melodies and swooning harmonies. It asks, who are we? Why do we follow the paths we follow? What is at the heart of it all?

My Method Actor follows Nilüfer’s previous albums PAINLESS and Miss Universe, both of which were met with an overwhelming amount of critical praise, ranking among the year's best by The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork with a Best New Music stamp, Vulture and more. Nilüfer performed celebrated singles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Later with Jools Holland and NPR’s legendary Tiny Desk concert series. She’s supported Adele, the XX and Mitski on tour, headlined London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire and sold out shows across Europe, Australia, Japan and the USA. Yanya has also been remixed by Sampha, King Krule and Little Dragon and has collaborated with Bombay Bicycle Club and Liss. Nilüfer is a founding member of the community project b which takes creative workshops and other support to displaced communities and people in times of hardship.

