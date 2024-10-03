Squiggla Wraps The Silos For Art Week - On The Inside

2 October 2024

Silo 6, Silo Park, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland Waterfront, Tamaki Makaurau

‘It’s a wrap’, as the saying goes at the end of a project. For the Squiggla Project at Silo Park, it is just the start!

Many would have heard of the artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude who wrapped public buildings, significant land sites, coastlines and complete islands for several decades.

Now, The Squiggla Project team are wrapping the inside of all six silos at Silo Park with metres of sturdy brown paper to create a Wrap Around Squiggla Mark Making Trail. The public are invited to help complete the paper trail with their own free-flow, hands-on mark making.

Squiggla is the outreach programme of the Chartwell Charitable Trust, with a passionate focus on the value of the visual arts for all. “If more people can know themselves as creative human beings, developing empathy and passion for the visual arts through an accessible making project themselves, Squiggla is a success,” says co-founder Sue Gardiner.

What does it take to wrap the walls of six huge silos? The Squiggla team started with 100 metres of brown paper. Taking several days, they covered the long lengths of paper with a trail of energetic marks, moving across the paper with a myriad of lines and dots, shapes and intertwining curves as well as spray paint and stencils.

The next phase is the installation, before opening day on Saturday 5th October. As well as the 100 metres of Squiggla-made paper wraps, there are two more panels on each Silo wall for the public to get into the mark making groove too.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The result? The final Squiggla Play Arena, with a very visible paper trail leading visitors around the Silo’s different hands-on making zones.

Wrapping Silo 6, to create The Squiggla Play Arena, has been made possible by Eke Panuku Development Auckland, as part of Art Week 2024 and the Creative Playground initiative.

Squiggla Play Arena at the Silos - Public Open Day

Saturday 5 October, 11am to 3 pm

Silo 6, Silo Park, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland Waterfront, Tāmaki Makaurau Free

No bookings required

Squiggla Play Arena Family Workshop at the Silos

Tuesday 8 October 2024, 11am - 1pm

Silo 6, Silo Park, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland Waterfront, Tāmaki Makaurau Free

Bookings are essential for this free workshop for adults and children via the Squiggla website Store.

(link: https://www.squiggla.org/store/9835790762293?c=undefined)

Improv night with Squiggla Play Arena at the Silos

Thursday 10 October, 2024, 5.30pm - 7.30pm

Silo 6, Silo Park, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland Waterfront, Tāmaki Makaurau Free

Bookings are essential for this free workshop for adults and children via the Squiggla website Store.

(link: https://www.squiggla.org/store/9835793744181?c=undefined)

© Scoop Media

