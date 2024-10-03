Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gifted Young Musicians Ready To Shine With NZSO In Wellington

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 1:42 pm
Press Release: NZ Symphony Orchestra

Cellist Christine Jeon performs with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra during an Emerging Artists-style concert in 2023. The 2024 Emerging Artists concert is performed in Wellington on 8 October.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s best young musicians, ranging in age from 14 to 17, perform as soloists and side by side with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in a special concert on 8 October in Wellington.

Emerging Artists features six soloists from around the country and 12 young musicians who play side by side with the orchestra for performances of unforgettable works from music giants Beethoven, Chopin, Elgar, Haydn and more.

Soloist Alex Wu performs the third movement of Haydn’s renowned Oboe Concerto, while Elise Tian is soloist for movements one and two of Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso features violinist Hayden Chiu, while pianist Shan Liu is soloist for the first movement of French composer’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Alex Xuyao Bai performs the third movement of Chopin’s First Piano Concerto and Louis Liu is soloist for the first movement of Reinecke’s Concerto for Flute & Orchestra.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For the concert the orchestra will be led by NZSO Principal Conductor-in-Residence Hamish McKeich and hosted by NZSO Animateur Chris Lam Sam.

The young musicians and the NZSO will open the concert with New Zealand composer Sai Natarajan’s Stargazer. Natarajan won the 2023 NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composer Awards Orchestra Choice Award ­– chosen by NZSO players – for this extraordinary work.

The concert ends with a side-by-side performance by the young musicians and the NZSO of the famous fourth movement of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 