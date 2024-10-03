Gifted Young Musicians Ready To Shine With NZSO In Wellington

Cellist Christine Jeon performs with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra during an Emerging Artists-style concert in 2023. The 2024 Emerging Artists concert is performed in Wellington on 8 October.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s best young musicians, ranging in age from 14 to 17, perform as soloists and side by side with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in a special concert on 8 October in Wellington.

Emerging Artists features six soloists from around the country and 12 young musicians who play side by side with the orchestra for performances of unforgettable works from music giants Beethoven, Chopin, Elgar, Haydn and more.

Soloist Alex Wu performs the third movement of Haydn’s renowned Oboe Concerto, while Elise Tian is soloist for movements one and two of Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso features violinist Hayden Chiu, while pianist Shan Liu is soloist for the first movement of French composer’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Alex Xuyao Bai performs the third movement of Chopin’s First Piano Concerto and Louis Liu is soloist for the first movement of Reinecke’s Concerto for Flute & Orchestra.

For the concert the orchestra will be led by NZSO Principal Conductor-in-Residence Hamish McKeich and hosted by NZSO Animateur Chris Lam Sam.

The young musicians and the NZSO will open the concert with New Zealand composer Sai Natarajan’s Stargazer. Natarajan won the 2023 NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composer Awards Orchestra Choice Award ­– chosen by NZSO players – for this extraordinary work.

The concert ends with a side-by-side performance by the young musicians and the NZSO of the famous fourth movement of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

