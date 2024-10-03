Crowded House Release New Single

Following the release of their critically acclaimed #1NZ album, GRAVITY STAIRS, Crowded House has announced a new single, 'Some Greater Plan (For Claire)’.

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), GRAVITY STAIRS shows Crowded House's current incarnation featuring Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn.

'Some Greater Plan' was written by Neil Finn and his brother Tim. They borrowed from their Father's war diary, drawing on a memory of a whirlwind Italian romance. Of the inspiration for the song, Neil says, "It was always a thing that came up. Dad would have this wistful look in his eye when he would talk about Italy."

The band commences their UK arena tour on October 8 and will visit Manchester, Glasgow, London, Brighton, Dublin, Bournemouth, and Birmingham. The tour travels to New Zealand and Australia in November, starting in Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday, November 9 and finishing in Meanjin/Brisbane on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are available from crowdedhouse.com.

Crowded House has sold over 15 million records worldwide and earned a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards, and an MTV VMA. The band has generated billions of streams, consistently sold-out tours on multiple continents, and been captivating audiences for nearly four decades.

Initially founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by worldwide smashes 'Something So Strong' and 'Don't Dream It's Over', which has been by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul's passing in 2005. This led to albums' TIME ON EARTH (2007) and INTRIGUER (2010) before an induction into the Australian ARIA Hall of Fame in 2016 and a return to the Sydney Opera House for three unforgettable nights.

2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvasing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band's current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed DREAMERS ARE WAITING (2021), and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support.

From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favourites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil's varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It's earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

