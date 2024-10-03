Lou Vincent’s Return To Big Time Cricket Confirmed, As T20 Black Clash Tickets Go On Sale Today

Lou Vincent’s cricketing exile will truly be over when the former international opener makes his long-awaited return to centre stage at the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on January 18.

The hard-hitting, slick fielding Vincent was a cult hero with Kiwi cricket fans before receiving a life ban for his part in a match fixing scandal in 2014.

His ban was lifted last year following widespread support from the cricketing community, allowing him to return to playing and coaching at grassroots level.

The cycle of forgiveness was completed when Vincent was presented his cap for playing 100 one day internationals for the Black Caps by Sir Richard Hadlee at a recent private function in Auckland.

And now Vincent - who scored 2,413 runs in 103 ODIs and represented NZ in 23 tests and nine T20Is - will again experience playing in front of a packed house at one of New Zealand’s premier cricket venues.

“I honestly never thought something like this would be possible,” Vincent said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped make this happen. As I’ve said before, life throws everyone curve balls and it is the support of our families, friends and communities that gets us through.

“I really can’t wait to get out there with some old mates and try to smash a couple of balls out of the park. This is another chance to give something back to the game I love.”

Former teammate and Team Cricket captain Daniel Vettori was delighted at the prospect of taking the field with Vincent again.

“Lou was a fantastic teammate who played the game with incredible passion and energy,” Vettori said.

“It is well documented what Louis went through, but to be part of welcoming him back to the cricket community after so long away and dedicating his life to rectify what happened in the past, is exciting for all of us.”

As it has done since its inception, the T20 Black Clash will raise funds for the New Zealand Cricket and Rugby Players’ Associations.

NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills welcomed the news of Vincent’s inclusion in the match.

"Everyone knows Lou's story,” Mills said.

“He made mistakes, owned up to them, and dedicated himself to doing whatever he could to put things right.

"Lou's earned the forgiveness he's received - and it's really heartwarming to see the way he has been accepted back by the sport.

"It's a lesson that our mistakes don't have to define us - which is important because very few of us are perfect."

With legendary West Indies destroyer Chris Gayle confirmed as Team Rugby’s wild card, Vettori’s Team Cricket will have their work cut out if they are to pad their 4-2 T20 Black Clash series lead.

Tickets for the blockbuster event of the Kiwi sporting summer are now on sale at blackclash.co.nz.

“If you haven’t been to Ōtautahi Christchurch recently, then this is the perfect opportunity,” said ChristchurchNZ Head of Major Events Karena Finnie.

“What better way to spend a summer’s day than checking out our vibrant city and its world class hospitality, before heading along to the beautiful Hagley Oval to watch legends like Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori and local hero Kieran Read in action.”

Vincent’s return will be witnessed by a massive audience as the T20 Black Clash continues to be a smash hit with Kiwi TV viewers.

One in five Kiwis tuned in for this year’s match at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval, making it the largest audience of any sports broadcast on a single channel since the start of 2023.

It was also the third most-watched broadcast overall in TVNZ’s Saturday night timeslot over the period, trailing only the 2023 election night and the coronation of King Charles III.

“Lou was a much-loved member of the New Zealand team during his international career and he has handled the challenges that life has thrown at him with real honesty and dignity,” event director Carlena Limmer of Duco Events said.

“We are thrilled to play a part in getting him back out on the field in front of a crowd that we know will welcome him back with real affection.

“The 2025 Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook is shaping up as the biggest and best edition so far, so our message is to get to blackclash.co.nz and grab your tickets now so you don’t miss out.”

