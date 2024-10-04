New Local Comedy N00b Premieres October 17 On ThreeNow And Three

Friday 4 October 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) today announced the brand-new local comedy series n00b will premiere on Thursday, 17 October on ThreeNow and Three.

Based on the hugely successful TikTok series of the same name, n00b is a six-part local comedy series that celebrates the early 2000s in all its millennial glory.

Set in Gore, New Zealand in 2005, n00b follows the social downfall of Nikau Bennett (Max Crean), King of Gore College and all-around-party animal. When Nikau is outed as gay, we see him plummet from cool guy to social outcast: he loses his place on the rugby team, is snubbed by all his old friends, and brutally removed from everyone’s MYSPACE TOP 8 FRIEND LISTS. Along with a group of freakish friends and foes, Nikau must traverse the complicated world of high school (and the internet) in search of the confidence to be his true self.

n00b was co-created by Victoria Boult and Rachel Fawcett. It originated on the short form video social media platform TikTok via the Every Voice initiative between NZ on Air, Screen Australia, and TikTok, and has garnered over 1.5 million views since its release in August 2022.

Matt Barthow, WBD ANZ, Senior Director, Content, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome n00b to the ThreeNow and Three line-up of local scripted content. This hilarious series promises to captivate audiences, building on its success as a TikTok short-form series. Its proven track record of engaging viewers demonstrates the power of innovative storytelling, and we’re excited to take it to new heights.”

Starring Max Crean, Shervonne Grierson, Felicia To’a, Jaxson Cook and James Sexton, alongside Ryan O’Kane, Bree Peters and Mark Mitchinson, n00b is a nostalgic teen comedy about 2005, bad fashion choices, emo music and flip phones. Beneath this, however, is a love-letter to the internet, and how during those early days of social media, it provided teens with friendship, connection, and permission to dream.

n00b is produced by Great Southern Television for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ. The show was made with funding from NZ On Air.

All episodes of n00b premiere Thursday 17 October on ThreeNow.

The six-part series will air on Three, Thursdays at 8:30pm.

