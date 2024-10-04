Louis Baker Medicine EP Out Today

Louis Baker (Ngāruahine, Ngā Puhi), one of Aotearoa’s most celebrated soul artists, releases his new EP, MEDICINE.

Medicine reflects the bond Baker has with his craft—music is his remedy, allowing him to connect with himself and communicate with the world. Each of the 5 tracks on the EP serves as a dose of this therapeutic power, exploring themes of perseverance, self-awareness, and emotional intimacy.

Influenced by artists like D’Angelo, Bobby Caldwell, and Marvin Gaye, Baker’s modern soul approach and exceptional musicality as a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist infuse the EP with depth and emotional resonance, creating a rich tapestry of sound that pays homage to these musical pioneers.

Accompanying the EP is the title track, Medicine which is complemented by an uplifting music video directed by Tom Grut, featuring dancers Ollie Carruthers and Helena May. Baker's creative process for the track began with a steady drumbeat, before evolving with a groove-driven bass line, Rhodes keys and a distinctive guitar melody that elevates the track. Lyrically, Baker explores the pressures of daily life and how music offers a sanctuary in those moments.

Medicine is Baker's third EP and his first as the sole Producer. Fans have already received a preview with singles Been and Gone featuring Wallace, which earned a place in the APRA Silver Scrolls Top 20 and his follow up single Fools Expectation which was described by Rolling Stone as “retro soul with Leon Bridges-like warmth”.

In support of the release Baker will perform a special hometown show in Wellington on October 5th, bringing his full band to the stage performing tracks from Medicine along with fan favourites from his past records.

Louis has been announced as tour support for Fat Freddy’s Drop, internationally regarded as one of the world’s finest live draws, on their 22-date Slo Mo headline tour across the EU and UK this November and December.

Vinyl enthusiasts will have the opportunity to get their hands on a limited edition run of the record which includes bonus track Misty in Matakana released in 2023.

Notes:

Produced by Louis Baker

Mixed by Simon Gooding

Mastered by Mike Gibson

Written by Louis Baker

(except for Been and Gone ft Wallace, written by Louis Baker and Wallace Gollan)

Vocals, Bass, Guitar, Keys - Louis Baker

Drums – Cory Champion (So Good, Keep On)

Rhodes – James Illingworth (Medicine)

Bass - Jonathan Lawrence (Misty in Matakana ** Bonus Track vinyl)

Design by Ithink Creative

