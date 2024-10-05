Rising Chilean Star To Return To Defend His ASB Classic Tennis Title

Alejandro Tabilo with the ASB Classic Trophy this year as the ASB Tennis Arena. (Credit: WTA)

(New Zealand, Sat 5 October, 2024) The 2024 ASB Men’s Classic champion Alejandro Tabilo has confirmed he will return to defend his title in Auckland this January.

The 27-year-old Canadian-born Chilean bagged his first ever ATP title at Auckland this year after going through qualifying at the ASB Classic.

His win in Auckland sparked a remarkable 2024 season, where Tabilo has won two ATP titles, along with a highlight victory over Novak Djokovic on his way to the semifinal of the 1000-level Rome Masters.

After breaking into the top-100 in 2022, his performance in Rome helped catapult him to a career-high 19 in the world. The Chilean left-hander has won more than half of his career US$2.8m earnings to date in his sea-change 2024 season that began in Auckland.

“It was my first title. It was unbelievable. It was an unreal week and I was just so happy to get my first win in Auckland,” said Tabilo.

“What pleased me most since that win is just the consistency I have had this whole year. More than the wins, is just being able to stay in the high ranking and keep going with these guys head to head. Obviously the win with Djokovic was surreal and gave me the confidence that I can compete with those guys.”

ASB Classic Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin said the performance of Tabilo magnifies what the tournament can do for a rising player and the important role it can have in a player’s career.

“Alejandro is one of the great tennis stories on the ATP Tour in 2024, and it is a thrill for all of us at the ASB Classic that we were able to provide the platform to springboard his career,” said Lamperin.

“While we love to bring top names to Auckland, fans should realise that all of the players who line-up at the ASB Classic are world-class and all have the capability to progress up the rankings.

“Many, like Tabilo, are hoping for that one big result can provide the platform for them to begin to realise their potential.

“We are delighted to welcome Tabilo back and I am sure our many South American fans living in Auckland will provide some fervent support for him at the ASB Tennis Arena.”

Tabilo pushed on from two qualifying wins at Auckland with a walkover against an injured Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, beating top-rating youngster Arthur Fils in the semifinal before his Final victory against Japan’s Taro Daniel in straight sets.

Following his ASB Classic success, he went on to finish runner-up in Santiago, followed by the round of 32 at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. In a hot run of three tournaments, Tabilo made the semifinal in Bucharest, won an ATP Challenger in France and after beating Djokovic at the Rome Masters, he went on to lose in the semifinal against World No 2, Alexander Zverev.

Tabilo chalked up his second win at the ATP 250 in Mallorca, after which he made the round of 32 at Wimbledon and the round of 16 at Montreal Masters, losing to world no 1 Jannick Sinner.

The Chilean was ranked over 200 in the world at the end of 2019, and has slowly improved before cracking the top 100 in 2022. He reached 83 in 2023, which was still not high enough to earn an automatic entry to the ASB Classic last year, but currently sits at No 22 in the world.

His remarkable 2024 season was rewarded by his first selection in the Laver Cup where he represented Team World alongside the likes of Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Tabilo is focussed on further developing his career and defending his title at the ASB Tennis Arena.

“It is nice to come back to Auckland as the defending champion, with a bit more pressure but I want to do the best I can and try to defend that title. I loved playing there - it is a great atmosphere and I feel so comfortable playing on those courts.”

Lamperin said further top-line players are under negotiation at present and expects to be able to finalise in the coming weeks.

