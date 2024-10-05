Arthur Ahbez Shares New Single + Video 'A Simple Medication'

Arthur Ahbez returns with a rocking new single 'A Simple Medication'.

“Heaven is on the inside of Hell,” touts Arthur Ahbez in the opening lyric to his latest single, 'A Simple Medication.' A dreamy psych-pop ode to dreamland with lush guitar and awash in the spirit of the 1960s. Turn on, tune in, and drop out, Ahbez style!

Arthur says, "'A Simple Medication' tumbled from my soul in the shadowy alleys of Prague. Winter's grip had me tight, but there I was, nestled in the bosom of that ancient city, feeling its old-world charms creep into my bones. Love was in the air, a rebirth of sorts, shedding the weight of a decade’s grind working back in New Zealand. Autumn left me full of inspiration, pure euphoria, the golden leaves slowly falling and the trees beginning to slumber. It was a magical place to be."

About Arthur Ahbez: In 2013, Arthur released his debut self-recorded and self-produced album Gold. A cozy mix of soft firelight folk and psychedelia, Gold quickly gained a tight-knit following of fans from all over the world. Singles 'Walk On' and 'The Fundamentals' rocketed their way up local radio charts and were soon after licensed for American television.

2017 saw the release of his second self-recorded effort, Volume II. Part concept album and part follow-up to Gold, Volume II's songs exhibited Arthur's growth as a songwriter and his increasing mastery of a unique lo-fi sonic vision. Side A's 'Painters Portrait' explored his British folk influences, while Side B revelled in his love of 60s rock and roll. Vacillating between playful tongue-in-cheek remarks and universal truths, Arthur's songs are grown from the soil of his personal philosophy. Love, existential angst, joy, and trepidation interact behind a canvas of reverb and piercing electric guitar.

In mid-2019, Arthur began work with his band The Flaming Ahbez alongside engineer Joseph Faris at his studio in Auckland, New Zealand. This departure from home DIY recording marked a turning point in Arthur’s search for more sound, more volume, and more energy. The new record soars to dizzying heights in the Ahbez realm and maximizes Arthur's uncanny ability to churn out distinct and vibrant songs.

Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez releases November 2024.

