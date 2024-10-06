A Midsummer Night’s Dream At Pop-up Globe’s King’s Court | Auckland | Q Theatre’s Loft | 31 Oct-3 Nov 2024

18 September

Australasia’s favourite pop-up theatre company, Pop-up Globe, is delighted to announce that a brand-new season of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, will soon be popping up in Auckland and Wellington.

And for the very first time, Pop-up Globe will host an exclusive all-new luxurious experience inspired by royalty.

In 10 days, rehearsals start for A Midsummer Night’s Dream -- Shakespeare’s hugely popular comedy celebrating love and marriage, which famously features the mischievous shenanigans of the fairy-jester Puck. Inspired by Shakespeare’s own company, for this production the Pop-up Globe Shakespeare Company will present a cast of 8 performers who will each play several roles.

Escaping the harsh world of the Athenian court, two pairs of lovers flee to the forest. There they encounter the King and Queen of the fairies, who place spells on them, changing who they love. When the fairies also come across a group of amateur actors, and change one of them into a donkey, madness ensues.

The seasons at Q Theatre’s Rangatira and Te Papa’s Soundings Theatre will be strictly limited.

Pop-up Globe will also premiere Pop-up Globe’s King’s Court, an exclusive new experience inspired by King James VI & I’s private theatre at the Palace of Whitehall 400 years ago.

Audiences of just 100 people will enjoy a 3-hour experience including a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream so intimate they’ll see the sweat on the actors’ faces, accompanied with celebratory canapés and drinks by the team at Auckland’s Vivace Restaurant. There are four performances from 31 October. This experience is perfect as a special evening with close friends or as a pre-Christmas gathering of VIP clients, customers and colleagues, and is exclusive to Q Theatre’s Loft in Auckland.

Last year’s dates at Q Theatre sold out fast, as did many the last visit to Wellington five years ago. Fans are urged to book now. Earlybird prices end at midnight on Monday 7 October.

Tickets on sale now via Q Theatre and Eventfinda. King's Court tickets here: https://nz.patronbase.com/_QTheatre4/Productions/2478/Performances

