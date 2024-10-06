The Hits Drive Show’s Polly ‘PJ’ Harding Launches New Podcast

The Hits Drive co-host, Polly ‘PJ’ Harding, has launched a new podcast Slow It Down, on New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) digital audio platform, iHeartRadio.

Against the backdrop of a seemingly never-ending hustle culture, the podcast strives to be an outlet for listeners to seek calm amongst the chaos and to find enjoyment in small, daily rituals, swapping out the hustle and bustle of modern life for some simplicity. The idea for the podcast was born from PJ’s own dramatic lifestyle-switch in 2021 - after living the fast-paced life in both Auckland and Melbourne, she moved to rural New Zealand and hasn’t looked back.

In each episode, Harding takes advice from different guests on the routines they use when they want to unwind and have a bit of ‘me time’. Listeners can expect to hear from well-known public figures including media personality and manifestation coach Zoe Marshall, wellness author and entrepreneur Matilda Green and Two Islands health supplements founder Julia Matthews.

Harding says: “Life can be so stressful and busy, it makes us all feel like we are failing or not living up to our potential – what I hope to share with Slow It Down is that you don’t have to make big changes to find inner peace.

It’s a reminder that small rituals can help you get grounded and enjoy life.”

Harriett Whiting, GM of The Hits, says: “We’re excited to bring Slow It Down into The Hits Podcast Network and iHeartRadio. PJ’s vision for the podcast really speaks to our audience with their busy lives – it will provide them with a moment of ‘me time’ to connect with what’s important.”

Sam Collins, Content Director for iHeartRadio, says the podcast is a welcome addition to NZME’s podcast network, which holds a wide range of original, locally produced content.

“As people are increasingly valuing more of a work-life balance, it’s important we cater to these demands. Slow It Down will act as the perfect Sunday listen for people who want to unwind. We’re sure it’s going to be a popular addition to our ever-growing podcast catalogue, and it’s been great to work alongside PJ to add to our network with something unique that she has firsthand experience with.”

Slow It Down is available on iHeart Radio or wherever you get your podcasts.

