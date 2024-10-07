Trailer Unveiled For Feature Documentary Taki Rua Theatre - Breaking Barriers

AUCKLAND, NZ (Thursday 19 September) After having its World Premiere at Whānau Marama NZ International Film Festival 2024, the trailer for Taki Rua Theatre - Breaking Barriers, a documentary on kaupapa Māori theatre company Taki Rua Productions, has been unveiled ahead of its nationwide cinema release on Thursday 17th October.

What began as a bold experiment in bicultural partnership between Māori and Pākehā grew into Taki Rua Theatre, the unofficial national Māori theatre company of Aotearoa New Zealand. Against the odds, Taki Rua has survived financial struggles, creative disputes, earthquakes, intolerance, and internal conflicts. Taki Rua Theatre - Breaking Barriers is the debut feature of writer-director Whetū Fala.

Whetū says, “As the latest ensemble of young artists tour the motu (country) performing the latest Māori language theatre production, we witness the deeply personal and politically visionary story of a 30-year struggle to create a truly bicultural force, and the wāhine toa and activists who agitated for a better world.”

Observation, interviews and rare archival footage are combined with fresh adaptations of scenes from groundbreaking Taki Rua dramas including Te Hokina, Purapurawhetu, Whatungarongaro, and Nga Tangata Toa. These plays originally shocked audiences with raw and incisive social commentary, and remain just as relevant today.

Fast forward to the present day and Taki Rua's Te Kuia Me Te Pūngāwerewere brings Patricia Grace's beloved tale to life in a groundbreaking immersive play. This te reo Māori production captivates children of all ages and language levels, igniting pure joy and cultural connection.

Taki Rua Theatre – Breaking Barriers is an inspiring documentary that chronicles how a daring ensemble of artists and activists shattered cultural norms, broke barriers and pioneered a bicultural partnership. Their bold vision revitalises Māori language for new generations and has launched our creatives onto the world stage.

Taki Rua Theatre - Breaking Barriers is out in cinemas across Aotearoa from Thursday 17 October.

