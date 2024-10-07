Alison Moyet Adds Second Christchurch Show To The 'Key Live 2025' World Tour

AUCKLAND, NZ (THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2024) TEG Live is proud to announce that Alison Moyet will be adding another show in Christchurch, on her already-announced first New Zealand tour in 8 years, as part of her global tour ‘KEY Live 2025’. This tour will see the acclaimed singer-songwriter marking 40 years as a solo artist by delivering an eclectic, career-spanning set, showcasing the depth and breadth of her artistic creativity and songwriting.

A further date has been added to satisfy demand – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch on May 27.

Tickets to this show go on sale at 12pm (local time) today, September 19.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: https://teglive.com.au/live_tour/alisonmoyet/

Alison says, “I remember the first time I came. This far from home with all so familiar. New Zealand abides soundly in my heart having welcomed me so readily from the outset. The prospect of returning now is beyond happy-making. Coming to play for those of you that have followed my progress is a thrill I cannot have imagined 40 years ago. How bonkers is that? Live is my favourite thing. Thrilled I get to be live with you again.”

Audiences are set to enjoy an evening of reworked material including fan favourites such as ‘All Cried Out’, deep cuts, and new tracks from her latest album ‘KEY’, including the recently released ‘Such Small Ale’.

It’s been 40 years since Alison Moyet stepped out of Yazoo and fired up a solo career with her debut album ‘Alf’. That unmistakable voice - big enough to fill a stadium and yet intimate enough to make you feel as though she’s singing just for you - has taken her on quite a journey releasing 9 studio albums, and career highlights including three BRIT Awards and a Grammy nomination. To mark 40 years as a solo artist, Moyet is set to release her 10th studio album ‘Key’ on Oct 4.

Speaking of her new album Alison says, “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.”

This will no doubt be an incredible tour, and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to not miss out!

ALISON MOYET NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 21st May – Auckland, Auckland Town Hall

Saturday 24th May - Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

Monday 26th May - Christchurch, Isaac Theatre Royal

Tuesday 27th May – Christchurch, Isaac Theatre Royal (NEW)

General Public On Sale (for new show)Thursday September 19, 12pm (local)

Alison’s newest album ‘KEY’ will be released globally on October 4.

