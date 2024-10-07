Like A GirlBoss: Pacific Youth Win Big At GirlBoss Awards!

Roman Amosa: “I show up and give back to my community day in and day out, but I get back as much as I give.” / Supplied

24th September 2024

Pacifica teen, Roman Amosa’s, mission to improve the health of young people has landed her the coveted GirlBoss Wellbeing Award at the GirlBoss Awards celebration in Auckland.

In 2021, when then 12-year-old Roman couldn't find any suitable training for her age group, she fronted her own, founding FitTeens, a fitness program that’s grown from 9 to 120 participants, since its inception.

With a focus on Pacifica youth, FitTeens helps teens build physical and mental strength, inspiring confidence and active lifestyles across Auckland.

Her nominator, Deeyana, describes Roman as generous with her time and a driven, selfless leader.

“She is an amazing advocate who leads by example, providing opportunities for young people in her community who may have otherwise missed out, “ she says.

The Wellbeing Award is sponsored by It’s My Move, and Roman is one of 12 phenomenal young Kiwi women (aged between 11 and 18) who were recognised at the 2024 GirlBoss Awards (September 24th).

Katie-Rose Pemberton who is of Samoan descent, took out the prestigious GirlBoss Trailblazer Award for her passionate advocacy for neurodiverse rangatahi.

Her initiatives include promoting a Neurodiversity Awareness programme aimed at educating parents, teachers, school leaders, health professionals, and youth themselves.

She also advocates for schools to implement Neurodiversity and Disability Action Plans as a condition for funding.

“Our advocacy has opened their eyes to the unique strengths of neurodiverse learners, leading them to be more inclusive”, she says.

The Trailblazer Award is sponsored by Citycare Property.

The GirlBoss Awards brings together leaders, businesses, and community members from across New Zealand to celebrate the achievements of these young women. With a record breaking 583 nominations, the competition is fierce, and the stories shared are nothing short of extraordinary.

This year’s winners come from a diverse range of backgrounds, but they all share a common goal: to make New Zealand and the world a better place.

Alexia Hilbertidou, founder of GirlBoss New Zealand, says, “These winners taken their love and empathy for others and turned them into action. They are breaking down barriers and making sure no one is left out. That’s real leadership, and it’s exactly what makes a true GirlBoss.”

Having started GirlBoss NZ at just 16 years old, Alexia also reflected on the importance of the awards, adding, "These GirlBoss Award winners are young, bold, and unstoppable. They are living proof that age is no barrier to making a significant impact. New Zealand’s young women are not waiting for permission to lead; they are stepping up and taking action now."

Meet the 2024 GirlBoss Award Winners

Poppy Ward, 11, Remuera Intermediate School – Auckland

Category: Sport

Sponsor: ANZ

Poppy’s Zombie Horse initiative merges skateboarding, art, and sustainability. Through her Skate Drive project, she’s refurbished over 50 skateboards for kids in need, providing not just the boards, but also Vans shoes and protective gear. Poppy’s work has introduced more than 100 young skaters to the sport, promoting both inclusivity and physical activity.

Mikayla Kennedy, 14, Hornby High School – Canterbury

Category: Emerging Leader

Sponsor: Delta

Mikayla led an impactful initiative to plant fruit trees at her school and increase kapa haka participation in her school. She is an incredible role model and mentor to other young people. A courageous young person who used her voice to read a victim statement out in court.

“Despite my personal pain, I confronted the situation head on, recognising the importance of my voice in seeking justice.” Mikayla.

Amber Cayley, 17, Sacred Heart Girls College – New Plymouth

Category: Community

Sponsor: Serato

Amber is an avid environmentalist who chooses actions over words. She co-founded the Forest & Bird Taranaki Youth Hub, which now has 23 members. She has led initiatives that planted over 1,000 trees and removed 500 liters of litter. Her Ka Pai Wai project improved the health of a local waterway, positively impacting her community.

“There is so much pain, so many reasons to curl up and hide away, but for me it is a reason to reach out to my community and to change the narrative.” Amber

Avin Khajehzadeh, 17, Queen Margaret College – Wellington

Category: Inclusion

Sponsor: PwC

Avin is revamping cultural competency training for thousands of healthcare workers in consultation with Te Whatu Ora. She also runs a yoga support group for refugee women, empowering 10–15 regular participants both physically and mentally. She is currently producing accessible healthcare resources in 20 languages, which are transforming support for refugee mothers across New Zealand.

“I provide a space for refugee women to participate in conversations where they feel heard and understood.” Avin

Ellen Thompson, 17, ACG Tauranga – Tauranga

Category: STEM

Sponsor: Orion/Connetics

Ellen’s research into sleep hygiene has reached over 1,300 teenagers. She’s now developing a free sleep therapy app aimed at 10,000 users by 2025 to combat insomnia and mental health issues. Her work is set to influence school sleep education nationwide.

“I now stand a fighting chance of bringing about educational change and improving teenage mental health in New Zealand.” Ellen

Sophie Koh, 18, Epsom Girls Grammar School – Auckland

Category: Innovation

Sponsor: Spark

Sophie’s Carbon Fruitprint project turns pineapple and feijoa scraps into fertilizers, impacting families who now grow sustainable bok choy year-round. She was Highly Commended at the Auckland NIWA Science Fair and continues to explore innovative farming solutions.

“My passions lie towards helping others, especially by providing alternative methods to make their lives easier.” Sophie

Lucy Gray, 17, Canterbury

Category: Arts/Culture

Sponsor: Grandkid Power

Lucy’s debut EP, Whole Life Waiting, has 10,000+ streams and earned her three spots on the NZ Hot Singles Chart. She uses her music to advocate for climate justice and queer rights, engaging thousands of young fans through her powerful platform.

“I want to show other aspiring NZ artists, that even at a young age, pursuing your dreams and making a difference is possible.” Lucy

Katie-Rose Pemberton, 18, Auckland University – Auckland

Category: Trailblazer

Sponsor: Citycare Property

Katie-Rose’s advocacy for neurodiverse students has impacted over 500 families. Through her work in the Unlocking the Enormous Potential of Neurodiverse Learners campaign, she’s pushing for systemic changes that create more inclusive learning environments.

“Our advocacy has opened their eyes to the unique strengths of neurodiverse learners, leading them to be more inclusive." Katie-Rose

Yahan Duan, 15, St Cuthbert's College – Auckland

Category: Digital Impact

Sponsor: Harvey Norman

Yahan’s podcast, Unspoken Truths: Women in STEM is inspiring young listeners to pursue STEM careers and is actively raising awareness of the gender gap in these fields.

“I take action to uplift and champion other women, and am determined to overcome factors like judgment, and fear of failure.” Yahan

Tori Wilson, 18, Motueka High School – Nelson/Tasman

Category: Activator

Sponsor: Sport NZ

Tori is the youngest firefighter and the only operational female in the Tasman Rural Fire Brigade, with many callouts under her belt. She was named “Firefighter of the Year” after just 8 months of service, inspiring the next generation of women in emergency services.

Roman Amosa, 15, Howick College – Auckland

Category: Wellbeing

Sponsor: It’s My Move

Roman founded FitTeens, a fitness program that’s grown from 9 to 120 participants, with a focus on young Pasifika youth. Her initiative helps teens build physical and mental strength, inspiring confidence and active lifestyles across Auckland.

“I show up and give back to my community day in and day out, but I get back as much as I give.” Roman

Cecilia Ma, 16, Macleans College – Auckland

Category: Leadership

Sponsor: Sisters United

Cecilia has raised over $25,000 for charities and mobilized more than 1,200 students through various initiatives. As Director of The Girl Empowerment Conference, she empowered over 100 young women, with 88% of attendees finding it highly impactful.

“The essence of a GirlBoss is to live boldly, lead authentically, and make a lasting impact on her community.” Cecilia

A Night of Celebration

The GirlBoss Awards were made possible by the generous support of our sponsors: Citycare Property, Grandkid Power, Delta Insurance, Harvey Norman, Serato, Sisters United, Orion, Connetics, Sport NZ, and It’s My Move, with special thanks to our Major Sponsors PwC New Zealand, Spark, and ANZ. We are also grateful to Go Media as our Billboard Sponsor.

“As we celebrate these remarkable young women, we’re reminded that their stories hold the power to inspire countless others. By sharing their journeys, we aim to inspire others to realise that they too can make a difference, no matter their age or circumstance.” says Alexia Hilbertidou.

