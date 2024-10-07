Peach Pit (Canada) Announce Headline Dates For Australia & New Zealand – February/March 2025

With a new album on the horizon, winsome Vancouver indie outfit Peach Pit announce their live return to Australia and New Zealand next February/March 2025 – The Magpie Tour. Presented by Frontier Touring, the Canadian four-piece will play five exclusive headline shows in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

With both their new album title – Magpie, due out October 25 via Colombia Records – and its lead single (listen here) inspired by our favourite birds, Peach Pit are ready to return to our shores once again. Across 11 tracks on the band’s latest and fourth studio album, members Neil Smith (vocals), Chris Vanderkooy (guitar), Peter Wilton (bass) and Mikey Pascuzzi (drums) showcase a masterclass in expansive arrangement and deeply felt songwriting – a winning formula that only continues the incredible trajectory Peach Pit have been on since their star-making debut EP Sweet FA in 2016.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Magpie, the follow-up to 2022’s From 2 to 3 (which features fan favourites ‘Give Up Baby Go’ and ‘Up Granville’), didn’t come easily. Initially inspired by The Beatles’ Let It Be recording sessions, as seen in Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary, Peach Pit hoped to adopt a similar spontaneous approach. “We wanted to go into the studio with a bunch of songs that we’d flesh out and write on the fly,” Smith explains. “We’d done that a bunch of times before for singles here and there, so we were like, ‘Let’s try making a record that way’.” But after a few studio sessions in their native Vancouver that ultimately proved fruitless, the band felt creatively stuck. “At a certain point, we were like, “Damn, this isn't really working for us,” Smith recalls. The band took a break in the process to head to Melbourne for their debut tour of Australia, where they found inspiration.

“I was struck by how magpies are seen as both good and bad omens,” says Smith of Australia’s beloved avian. This duality resonated with the singer, especially in relation to his decision to quit drinking as well as the ups and downs the band experienced while creating Magpie. “The album reflects those highs and lows, from heartbreak to new love.”

Don’t miss the captivating Peach Pit live on stage in February 2025. Tickets go on sale Monday 30 September 30 at 11am (local time) via frontiertouring.com/peachpit, with presales for Frontier Members starting Thursday 26 September at 11am (local time) – see website for full info.

‘Peach Pit pulls fans’ heartstrings with cutting emotional lyrics and guitar riffs that move the soul’ – 303 Magazine

© Scoop Media

