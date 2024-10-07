Swingin' With The Mighty Wurli - Embark On A Musical Journey Unlike Any Other

Swingin' with the Mighty Wurli is proudly presented by Baycourt, with support from the Tauranga Theatre Organ Society and Friends of Baycourt. (Photo/Supplied)

Tauranga’s legendary ‘Mighty Wurli’ is taking centre stage for a rare musical extravaganza that takes the lively, upbeat swing of Dixieland jazz and fuses it with the rich and powerful sounds of Baycourt Community & Arts Centre’s Wurlitzer theatre organ.

Whether you’re a diehard Wurlitzer and jazz fan, or someone curious to experience something new, Swingin' with the Mighty Wurli starring Scott Harrison and the Katikatz Jazz Band, promises to take you on a musical odyssey like no other.

Australian organist, Scott Harrison, will bring out the full grandeur of Baycourt’s nearly 100-year-old Wurlitzer theatre organ when he joins forces with local favourites – Katikatz Jazz Band. Their lively swing and vibrant Dixieland rhythms will offer the perfect counterpoint to the Wurlitzer’s majestic tones.

Swingin' with the Mighty Wurli take audiences on a journey through time, showcasing tunes from the golden eras of Dixieland jazz and silent film, beloved Disney movie classics and more. The concert features solo performances from Harrison and the Katikatz, along with ensemble pieces that will charm audiences of all ages.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re excited to offer our community another opportunity to experience the Mighty Wurli live in concert,” said Reena Snook, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Manager, “Scott’s mastery of the Wurlitzer, combined with Katikatz upbeat jazz stylings will create a truly unique experience that will resonate with music lovers across the spectrum.”

Pay What You Can – Making Music Accessible for All

Baycourt is also delighted to offer ‘Pay What You Can’ ticket pricing to enable greater accessibility for our community. Ticket buyers will have five different prices to choose from, ultimately selecting whichever price they’re comfortable with.

Baycourt understands ticket prices can be a barrier to enjoying live entertainment, explained Snook.

“Offering flexible pricing provides everyone the chance to enjoy a world-class concert in their own backyard. We’re flipping the script and giving the power back to the people to allow them to determine what works best for their wallets.”

Ticket proceeds will go towards supporting future organ performances and preserving this treasured instrument, added Snook.

Swingin' with the Mighty Wurli is proudly presented by Baycourt, with support from the Tauranga Theatre Organ Society and Friends of Baycourt.

Tickets on sale October 7 and are available online from www.baycourt.co.nz or in person from Baycourt (open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm).

ABOUT BAYCOURT COMMUNITY & ARTS CENTRE

Baycourt is an award-winning venue and the premier performing arts facility in Tauranga. It hosts local, regional, national and international performances and business events.

Located in the heart of the Tauranga city centre, the then pioneering and architecturally designed venue opened in 1983 to serve the cultural and social needs of a rapidly expanding city, as it continues to do today. It features three prominent spaces; the Addison Theatre, X Space and Terrace Rooms.

In 2019, Baycourt won Best Small Venue (under 1000 seats) and Supreme Venue of the Year at the annual Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand Awards which recognises the achievements and accomplishments of Aotearoa venues.

Baycourt was opened in April 1983 by now King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

© Scoop Media

