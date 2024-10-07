The Court Theatre Set To Open A DOLL'S HOUSE

The Court Theatre is thrilled to announce that its upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play, A Doll's House, is helmed by critically-acclaimed director Melanie Luckman.

Set to captivate audiences from this Saturday, 12 October to 9 November 2024 at The Court Theatre, this powerful exploration of personal freedom is considered one of the most important plays in the theatrical canon and a must-see event.

First premiered in 1879, A Doll's House controversially exposes the power and gender dynamics in a marriage. Nora Helmer has it all: a successful and attractive husband, a nice apartment and charming children. But as Christmas festivities get underway, events from the past return to wreak havoc in paradise. Nora’s life begins to fracture, leaving her trapped inside a web of secrets and lies… Will the truth set her free or is she in too deep?

Nora secretly borrowed a large sum of money so that her husband could recuperate from a serious illness. She never told him of this loan and has been secretly paying it back in small instalments by saving from her household allowance.

Her husband, Torvald, thinks her careless and childlike; she is his “lark,” his “squirrel,” his “spend swift.” When he is appointed bank director, his first act is to fire a man who was once disgraced for having forged his signature on a document.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading This man, Nils Krogstad, is the person from whom Nora has borrowed her money. It is then revealed that she forged her father's signature to get the money. Krogstad threatens to reveal Nora's crime and thus disgrace her and her husband unless Nora can convince her husband not to fire him. Nora tries to influence her husband, but he thinks of Nora as a simple child who cannot understand the value of money or business. When Torvald discovers that Nora has forged her father's name, he is ready to disclaim his wife even though she had done it for him. Later when all is solved, Nora sees that her husband is not who she thought he was, but nor is she.

A revolutionary classic, A Doll’s House was integral in establishing realism as a theatrical form and continues to be a provocative portrayal of a woman battling to discover her own sense of self in a man's world. Many critics consider Ibsen the father of realistic prose drama. His plays revolutionised theatre with characters and settings that were relatable to the audience.

Director Melanie Luckman (That Bloody Woman, Groundswell, The Great Art War, Constellations, In The Next Room, or the vibrator play, A Streetcar Named Desire, and ONCE the Musical) has cast some of New Zealand’s finest actors to portray these complex characters.

Nora will be played by stage, television, and film actor Acushla-Tara Kupe (Ngāti Maniapoto) whose credits include Prima Facie (Herald Theatre), Emilia! (Pop-up Globe), Anahera (Finborough Theatre UK), Twelfth Night (London Open Air Theatre UK), and A View from the Bridge (Circa Theatre), Under the Vines (TVNZ & Acorn TV), and Mr Corman (Apple TV+).

Jonathan Price, an actor who has shared his many talents as an teacher at Toi Whakaari, Unitec Te Pūkenga and The Actors’ Program, brings her husband Torvald to life.

Antagonist Krogstad will be played by Cameron Douglas who made his professional theatre debut at The Court Theatre in My Fair Lady and since then he has performed in numerous productions. Most recently, Cameron appeared in Something Rotten!, RENT, Flagons and Foxtrots The Girl on the Train, Once, Jersey Boys, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Kristine Linde is played by Hester Ullyart; Dr. Rank is played by Roy Snow; Anne-Marie is played by Kim Garrett; Helene is played by Jorja Baylee; Hanna is played by Annabelle Laurenson and Emilie Sweeney (alternating); Emmi is played by Willow Mugford and Charlotte Taylor (alternating); Ivar is played by George Sutherland and Ben Santry.

