Springboard '24: Seconds To Midnight Tour Featuring Cassie Henderson, Frankie Venter & Max Allais Touring NZ In November

The Edge, Spark and Eccles Entertainment bring you Springboard: Seconds To Midnight Tour, a brand-new series of gigs giving up and coming New Zealand artists the opportunity to tour not just the main centres, but all of Aotearoa.

Taking its name from headliner Cassie Henderson’s huge hit ‘Seconds To Midnight (11:59)’ Springboard will feature artists Cassie Henderson, Frankie Venter and Max Allais playing 12 dates throughout New Zealand this November.

Springboard will begin on Wednesday 13 November in Rotorua before heading to Tauranga on Thursday 14 November, Auckland on Friday 15 November and Whangārei on Saturday 16 November.

Then the tour heads to Hamilton on Thursday 21 November, New Plymouth on Friday 22 November, Palmerston North on Saturday 23 November and Wellington on Sunday 24 November.

The South Island is up next with shows in Invercargill on Wednesday 27 November, Dunedin on Thursday 28 November, Christchurch on Friday 29 November with the tour wrapping up in Nelson on Saturday 30 November.

Now, to our lineup….

Cassie Henderson tore through the airwaves in 2023 with her breakout single ‘Whatever’ a catchy anthem describing the heartache of young love with a chorus sing along for the ages. She has toured the country opening for Kaylee Bell, played Electric Avenue Festival, Rhythm and Vines, Homegrown and debuted ‘The Pink Chapter’ EP, the first of a three-part EP series. Currently in her ‘Yellow Chapter EP’ era, lead single ‘Seconds To Midnight (11:59)’ is currently in it’s sixth week at the #1 spot on the NZ radio airplay chart, hit #1 on the NZ Hot Singles Chart, and has spent over a month in the Top 10 National Shazam chart making it the biggest Kiwi song right now! Cassie has just released a new single ‘Lemonade’, a surefire hit to ring in Summer. Bring your voice and expect to belt out all of Cassie’s hits when she headlines Springboard in your town!

It's becoming increasingly harder to avoid Frankie Venter, one of the fastest growing artists that Aotearoa has seen in years. At just 17 years of age Frankie is having an incredible 2024, announced on the lineup for Rhythm and Vines, opening for superstar international artist Griff and local legends Drax Project & Kaylee Bell. Frankie’s latest single ‘How You Like Me Now’ soared to the #1 spot on the Official Hot 20 NZ Chart.

Max Allais is a rising French New Zealand singer-songwriter who has captivated an online audience of 4 million with his acoustic performances. Consistently posting videos over the last three years, his honest and relatable approach has gained him global recognition, putting him on the brink of major success. Max blends his love for classic pop with his personal experiences to craft authentic, heartfelt music. With his latest release "Lost In Love," he aims to take his intimate, campfire-style performances to larger audiences worldwide. Be among the first in the world to see Max before he becomes a global superstar!

Tickets for all shows go on sale 10am Monday 14 October. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the first ever Springboard Tour and catch Cassie Henderson, Frankie Venter and Max Allias live in your town this November.

SPRINGBOARD ‘24

SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT TOUR

FEATURING CASSIE HENDERSON, FRANKIE VENTER & MAX ALLAIS

New Zealand November 2024

Presented by The Edge, Spark & Eccles Entertainment

Tickets on sale: 10am Monday 14 October



WED 13 NOV (Lic. All Ages)

Te Haumako Theatre | Rotorua

ticketmaster.co.nz

THU 14 NOV (R18)

Totara Street | Tauranga

flicket.co.nz

FRI 15 NOV (R18)

Powerstation | Auckland

aaaticketing.co.nz

SAT 16 NOV (Lic. All Ages)

Butter Factory | Whangārei

ticketmaster.co.nz

THU 21 NOV (Lic. All Ages)

The Meteor Theatre | Hamilton

ticketmaster.co.nz

FRI 22 NOV (All Ages)

Zeal Taranaki | New Plymouth

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 23 NOV (R18)

The Royal Hotel | Palmerston North

ticketmaster.co.nz

SUN 24 NOV (R18)

San Fran | Wellington

moshtix.co.nz

WED 27 NOV (Lic. All Ages)

Civic Theatre | Invercargill

ticketek.co.nz

THU 28 NOV (R18)

Errick’s | Dunedin

ticketmaster.co.nz

FRI 29 NOV (Lic. All Ages)

James Hay Theatre | Christchurch

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 30 NOV (All Ages)

Trafalgar Centre | Nelson

ticketmaster.co.nz

