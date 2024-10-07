Royal New Zealand Ballet Pushes Boundaries With A Thrilling New Programme For 2025

Photo/Supplied

Prepare for a year of stunning ballet - from traditional favourites to original pieces unique to Aotearoa - as the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) pushes boundaries with a programme for 2025 that reflects the vision and influence of artistic director Ty King-Wall.

The inspiring and diverse line-up draws on the talent of some of this country’s greatest creatives, through to the brilliance and expertise of the dance world’s global stars. From our cities’ finest theatres to classrooms and local halls, the RNZB is set to inspire, inform and connect communities throughout 2025 with its incredible mahi and magic.

“We are thrilled to share with you our 2025 season, which will carry us to lands near, far and fantastical,” says King-Wall. “This season is all about being home and what that means to us here in Aotearoa New Zealand. I’m particularly proud of our commitment to collaboration with dance companies local and international, our commitment to new work, and our commitment to local creatives.

“Our programme culminates in a spectacular finale to the year with The Nutcracker, in a new production which I hope combines the familiarity and comfort of a story we know and love, while reminding us of the joy of summers spent at home in our beautiful corner of the world.”

The year starts with the all-important Tutus on Tour which gives New Zealanders across the nation the opportunity to experience the world-class RNZB dancers up close as they bring to life works from both the classical and contemporary world, including two premieres. From 21 February to 22 March, in association with Ryman Healthcare, Tutus on Tour visits seven regions across the country. As in previous years, free performances for schools are woven into the touring programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As with all creative endeavours collaboration is key and this year the RNZB is delighted to share the stage with Scottish Ballet. Renowned for its bold, adventurous performances under CEO/Artistic Director Christopher Hampson, Scottish Ballet is making its first visit to the South Pacific for both these performances and, later in March, the Auckland Arts Festival. From 14-15 March in Wellington only, ballet fans will see what promises to be a thrilling celebration of two ballet companies from opposite sides of the world showcasing contemporary works - including a 20-minute piece inspired by the words of Joan Rivers and the films of Pedro Almodovar.

April sees the return of the incredibly popular and powerful The Firebird, choreographed by Loughlan Prior - a fairy tale of a desert world where water is infinitely precious, built on Stravinsky’s epic score - in an exclusive double bill with My Brilliant Career. This moving ballet, based on the coming-of-age Australian novel and 1979 film which starred Judy Davis and Sam Neill, was created by leading UK choreographer Cathy Marston, who is in demand globally for her intelligent, character-driven works. With a season that runs from 30 April-1 June, in association with Avis, this is the first time The Firebird will be seen in the South Island and performed with a live orchestra in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch.

Drawing on the success of Dazzlehands the colourful and fun interactive ballet, based on the award-winning story of a playful pig, which was seen by thousands of children in 2024, the RNZB is delighted to bring this laugh-out-loud show to Wellington, Kāpiti and Upper Hutt from 12-23 April.

Home, Land and Sea promises to be an exciting season all New Zealanders will relate to as it explores our shared heritage in three bespoke ballets. Running from 24 July-9 August, this collaboration with The New Zealand Dance Company, sees acclaimed choreographer and Arts Laureate Moss Te Ururangi Patterson explore the importance of people and place as it weaves together our country’s cultural heritage with the historical echoes of Cook’s Endeavour voyages in the title work. The music brings together traditional Māori instruments with modern sounds and is created in a collaboration between respected composer Tane Upjohn-Beatson and iconic musician Shayne Carter of Straitjacket Fits and Dimmer fame. Choreographer in Residence Shaun James Kelly creates his first work for the main stage, Chrysalis, with music by Philip Glass and costumes by fashion designer-of-the-moment Rory William Docherty. Rounding out the programme is Australian choreographer Stephen Baynes’ The Way Alone, to music by Tchaikovsky.

The grand finale for 2025 is The Ryman Healthcare Season of The Nutcracker - everyone’s Christmas favourite. This year, RNZB artistic director Ty King-Wall brings a distinctly New Zealand touch to this original toy story loved around the world. Celebrating being ‘home for Christmas’ and the nostalgia of childhood holidays, it will transport audiences from the beach in Act I to the iconic snowy Southern Alps in Act II. Designer Tracy Grant Lord brings her original and breath-taking creativity to the sets and costumes, along with the innovation of lighting designer Jon Buswell and POW Studios for the incredible visual effects. Combined with the moving and magical music of Tchaikovsky, performed with live orchestras in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland, this is a ballet for all ages, a ballet that is truly spellbinding.

“We’re proud to be entering our third year as Principal Partner of the Royal New Zealand Ballet,” says Dean Hamilton, Ryman Healthcare Executive Chair. “This marks over a decade of partnership with this iconic ballet company. This season, we’re particularly excited to showcase our support of Tutus on Tour which promises to captivate audiences across the regions. We’re also looking forward to celebrating the festive period with The Ryman Healthcare Season of The Nutcracker which will tour nationally, with an extra special complimentary performance in Auckland for our residents and village friends. We are delighted to support another season of ballet that brings joy and inspiration to audiences of all ages.”

2025 feels like a significant new departure for the company, says RNZB Executive Director Tobias Perkins, with the presentation of ambitious new work that will reach diverse audiences across the country. “I am particularly proud of the collaborations we have in place with companies of the standing of Scottish Ballet and The New Zealand Dance Company. The RNZB is also making great strides in sharing the joy of dance with ever more tamariki and their families and I will look forward immensely to the regional tour of Dazzlehands alongside the exceptional outreach work that takes place in communities year-round.”

© Scoop Media

