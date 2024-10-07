Mashd N Kutcher Return With A Brand-new High Energy / Dance Record ‘Across The Tracks’

Photo: Mashd N Kutcher / Supplied

Mashd N Kutcher are Australia’s Multi-Platinum / LIVE Multi-instrumental Dance Music Act, having performed at over 1500+ LIVE shows

Mashd N Kutcher reach over 2 Million+ fans across their social media platforms

Mashd N Kutcher are renowned across Australia and around the world for their viral Mash-Up videos and multi-genre performances

Mashd N Kutcher performed LIVE at the 2023 A-League Grand Final (Half Time Show) to 26,000+ fans Watch Video here!!

Mashd N Kutcher performed at the BBL|13 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match at the iconic MCG in Melbourne in Jan 2024 Watch Video Here!!

‘Across the Tracks’ is the first single off the forthcoming album out December 6 (expect a Mash-Up of genres including: Dance, Hip Hop, Disco, Funk & Soul)

In Brief:

'Across The Tracks' sees the sentiment of Motown and the sounds of Hip Hop sampling come together in a high energy dance floor filler. Lyrically the track is about the excitement and risk of breaking out of the comfort zone, having the ambition and drive to make it up out of your town, take on the world beyond and make it ‘Across the Tracks.'

In addition to music releases and touring, Mashd N Kutcher is a regular name within online pop culture, with an audience of over 2 million+ on social networks. Mashd N Kutcher have collaborated with and have featured alongside top tier talent, including world champion athletes, popular media personalities, entertainers, globally recognised brands, products and services.

In 2023 songwriter and project founder Matt James established an ongoing fundraising component for the band, with all Artist Streaming Royalties for the song ‘It’s Alright’ going to Myeloma Australia in perpetuity. In conjunction with his personal health journey, Matt and the Mashd N Kutcher project are committed to being closely connected with Cancer Support, Research and Awareness.

“Over the past year I’ve had some time off touring and put together an album of music for MNK which I’m BEYOND excited to finally release. The songs are influenced by music and moments that have imprinted on me throughout my life, a snapshot of a kid growing up down under, connecting with Dance, Rock and Hip Hop of the 90’s and 00’s. The first single will be released October 4 and the Album will be released December 6. I’m excited to share it with you and hope it brings the same joy and energy to you as it has to me.” - Matt

