The Yearlong Pantry By Erin Alderson

The Yearlong Pantry is Erin Alderson’s third cookbook, a vegetarian guide to grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds that teaches readers to transform their home pantry and learn to buy, store, cook, and savour basic staples.

Erin spent the better part of the past fifteen years exploring and learning how the ingredients in this book can be used to create an endless number of meals. She strives to make food that inspires, whether you’re cooking big batches of beans at the beginning of the week and reimagining them every few days, or starting with a can from the grocery store. The Yearlong Pantry is an excellent resource for bringing these staples to life.

Organised by ingredient, each section of the book begins with background information, cooking charts and methods, then moves into stunning recipes that make The Yearlong Pantry both a timeless reference and a fun refresh for anyone looking to add new flourishes to pantry staples.

Learn which grains to fry, pop, or leave to the rice cooker, how to turn different nuts into butters, creams, or salad crunchies, and which beans stand up well in hearty sauces or pureed dips. Most recipes can also be made vegan, and seasonal vegetable swaps show how to make your pantry work all year round. Think Grilled Peaches with Hot-Honey Hazelnut Vinaigrette, Carrot Soup with Chile-Fried Spelt, and Charred Chimichurri Ayocote Beans over Whipped Ricotta.

Whether it’s a reader’s first time cooking beans and they aren’t sure when to add salt, or they’re a dry goods aficionado and already know their favourite heirloom varietals, The Yearlong Pantry will guide readers from pantry to plate with delicious results.

About the author

Erin Alderson is a recipe developer, writer, and photographer. She is the author of The Homemade Flour Cookbook (2014) and The Easy Vegetarian Kitchen (2015). Her long-popular blog, Naturally Ella, and Instagram, @naturallyella offer vegetarian recipes that harness the bounty of California produce and celebrate its diverse cuisines. Erin is based in Sacramento, California.

Hardie Grant Publishing | 22 October 2024 | Hardback | RRP AUD$49.99 NZD$59.99

