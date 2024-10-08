Rebel. Trailblazer. Fighter For Freedom: The Iconic Feminist Heroine Takes Centre Stage In A Doll’s House, Part 2

Plumb Theatre and Auckland Live proudly present the New Zealand Premiere of A Doll's House, Part 2 playing at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre from 14 November. This stand-alone drama imagines what happens when Nora Helmer, the protagonist from Henrik Ibsen's revolutionary play, A Doll's House, returns home fifteen years after she famously walked out on her husband and children, slamming the door behind her and shattering societal expectations of womanhood.

Nora is back! Fifteen years ago, Nora Helmer made a daring choice—leaving her family, defying the expectations of her gender, and disappearing from their lives. Over time, she became a symbol of feminist rebellion and literary legend. Now, with a shocking revelation in hand, Nora has returned—and she is determined to be heard.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Nora confronts the people she left behind—her husband Torvald, Anne-Marie, the nanny who raised her children, and perhaps most painfully, her daughter Emmy, now a grown woman. A Doll's House, Part 2 grapples with unresolved conflicts, societal norms, and the price of personal freedom.

Lucas Hnath's critically acclaimed 2017 play A Doll's House, Part 2, garnered 8 Tony nominations with unanimous praise from the New York Times, The Guardian and LA Times who declared it as ‘the year’s best play’.

Laura Hill plays Nora Helmer. Laura is no stranger to drama, having spent seven years playing party girl Toni Warner on the TV serial Shortland Street. She will also be familiar to followers of The Brokenwood Mysteries for her recurring role as lawyer Miranda Temple. Also, a talented stage performer, Laura is thrilled to take on the challenge of such a demanding and pivotal role.

Stephen Butterworth will play Nora's devastated husband. An incredibly versatile and experienced actor, Stephen has done it all, from Shakespeare's Richard 111 for Pop-Up-Globe to Walter De Causey in the musical Chess. Countless TV and Film roles, including Spartacus, Lord of the Rings, and Evil Dead (2013), fill out his impressive CV.

Featuring the wonderful Maya Dalziel with newcomer Danyelle Mealings rounding out the exceptionally talented cast.

A Doll's House Part 2 is directed by Plumb Theatre’s Paul Gittins (Prima Facie and Nicola Cheeseman Is Back). He will work with his usual highly experienced design team of John Parker, Elizabeth Whiting, and Jane Hakaraia to bring this exciting production to the stage.

"My attraction to, A Doll's House Part 2, was immediate after the first reading. The writing is so clever and full of humour, yet the emotional depth of the play is profound. I was also awestruck by the writer's audacity in taking such a famous play as Ibsen's A Doll's House and in essence finishing it off!! We can only guess as to what might have happened to Nora Helmer following the most famous door slam in history, but now, Lucas Hnath has provided an answer that brilliantly confronts the implications of such an action." Says Paul Gittins (Director).

NB - No knowledge of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House is needed.

A Doll's House, Part 2:

Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre

Thu 14 Nov – Sun 1 Dec 2024

On sale 9 am, Fri 27 September.

Book your tickets at Ticketmaster.

