Psych-surf Rockers Sojøurn Drop Energetic New Single ‘Hippie Chick’

The first single off the band’s upcoming debut album due out early 2025, ‘Hippie Chick’ is a fast-paced sonic throwback that sees SOJØURN bust out their bell-bottoms, and lean into their varied rock influences to deliver a sparkling rock-pop gem deftly fused with their unique East Coast surf-inspired spin.

The 5-piece band hail from the sun-drenched surf town of Mangawhai Heads, and comprise Isaac Hunter (vocals/guitar), James Finlay (lead guitar), Visko Bryers (drums), Tony Baker (bass), and Jacob O’Brien (sax).

‘Hippie Chick’ was recorded by Noah Page at Depot Sound, mixed by Paul ‘the Kid’ Jonassen and mastered by Chris Chetland at KOG Studios. Characterised by sweet vocal harmonies, break-beat style drums, and blistering guitar solos, ‘Hippie Chick’ might just be the band’s most energetic release to date!

‘Hippie Chick’ sees Isaac, SOJØURN’s singer, at odds with the world-view of the song's subject; a carefree, hippie girl who is struggling to come to grips with rapidly changing times, as she tries to navigate her life and relationships within a modern world.

SOJØURN bring a fresh blend of cruisy psych-surf-rock and reggae, characterised by catchy lyrical hooks, strong vocal harmonies and psychedelic guitar and saxophone interplay, stemming from their diverse musical backgrounds blending ska, blues, classic rock and reggae to deliver a sound that is distinctly their own.

Since creating SOJØURN in 2018, the band has been busy releasing singles and EP’s in quick succession, starting with the highly regarded SUMMER TAPE EP featuring their top streaming single ‘Still A Mess’, 2021’s MYSTIC WAYS EP, and the KAIPARA LIVE SESSIONS EP released in August last year. Their ultra-cruisy reggae-dub infused Dec ‘23 single ‘Where We Go’ became a student radio fave, topping and inhabiting 95bFM’s Top 10 for several weeks over the following couple of months.

Garnering a solid reputation as a crowd-pleasing live act, SOJØURN have enjoyed blitzing summer tours at mainstay venues, and gracing festival stages coast to coast across the motu as they cement a solid live fan base with their energising and uplifting live sets.

Now with summer fast approaching, SOJØURN are busy booking shows in preparation to hit the road over the coming holiday season. Keep your ear to the ground, live dates to be announced soon!

