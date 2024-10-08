Operatunity Is Delighted To Welcome Back Cameron Barclay For Their National Tour Of The Romance Of Europe!

Operatunity is delighted to welcome back Cameron Barclay for their national tour of The Romance of Europe, after Cameron thrilled audiences recently with his stirring performances in The Gatsby Era season.

“Working for Operatunity was my first professional job. They have given me incredible skills like discipline when touring, singing well every day in a busy schedule and most importantly respecting the audience and doing your best performance for them. These skills have been so beneficial on my long international tours with the Ten Tenors.” Cameron says.

After graduating from Auckland University and Victoria University Wellington where he studied French and Italian as well as classical voice performance, tenor, Cameron Barclay was selected to join the prestigious PwC Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artist Programme with New Zealand Opera which was set up to coach stand-out young talent and expose them to the professional international operatic world.

Since then, Cameron has worked for Operatunity, as well as singing lead roles in music theatre, opera and oratorio including recently touring Japan with Phantom of the Opera in the role of Raoul. His career took a dramatic turn in 2014 when, after a chance meeting he secured a coveted spot with the Australian-based singing ensemble; The Ten Tenors. Barclay has become one of the more recognisable members of the group, having travelled the world with the ensemble, performing everything from opera to pop, Ed Sheeran and Puccini, throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, the US, South America, and New Zealand in around 1000 performances. He has also sung on 4 studio albums.

“It’s great to be back home in NZ, singing for Operatunity and Kiwi audiences. The shows we do are very personal and I love the enthusiastic response we get from our audiences everyday.”

In Operatunity’s current tour of The Romance of Europe, audiences can expect to waltz to the music of Vienna, tap their toes to German oom-pah, sing along to famous 50s songs like Sway and Spanish Eyes, feel the emotion of Edith Piaf's La Vie en Rose, and The Pearlfishers Duet, revel in the passion of Spain's flamenco, Carmen and Bolero, and bask in the Greek sun with Zorba the Greek and The White Rose of Athens.

The talented team of performers includes tenor Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Ten Tenors star Cameron Barclay, tenor Derek Hill, soprano Kelly Lim Harris, virtuoso accordionist Tracey Collins and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones. Together, they will evoke the passions of Europe through their stunning musical performances and storytelling, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

