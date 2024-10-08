World Mental Health Week Is Upon Us!

What can we do to reduce the devastating worldwide statistics on mental health at an individual level?

Jamie Ford provides answers in his newly launched book, The Short Road to Mental Strength.

The perfect read and helpmate for every parent and teacher, and all those struggling with their mental well-being.

This book offers a way forward by describing in detail the vital skills that build resilience and grow mental strength.

As a pioneer in resilient mindset training, Jamie has introduced these science-based skills to many parents and their children, along with corporations, athletes and business students worldwide. Now he shares these powerful insights with you through the pages of his book.

"Understanding and cultivating a mentally strong mindset is crucial in today's fast-paced world," says Jamie Ford. Over half of all New Zealanders aged 15-24 experience anxiety or depression – and numbers of young people with moderate to high distress have nearly doubled since 2016/17, a recent Ministry of Health survey shows.

Ford says. “Mental fragility is an urgent issue because it negatively impacts business performance, drains resources and overwhelms our mental health services.”

"The Short Road to Mental Strength explains in detail how to grow your mental strength for a lifetime of resilience and how to minimise your stress when the pressure comes on.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The book and is available for purchase on the mental strength website: www.mentalstrength.co.nz. While ambulances at the bottom of the cliff are important, it is more essential that robust fences are built at the top of the cliff to prevent harm. This book is designed to help individuals take control over their mindset and develop habits that grow their mental strength and lead to a more resilient life.

Given that we are now in Mental Health Week this book provides timely and cost effective solutions for individuals.

About Jamie Ford: Jamie Ford is the Director of Resilient Minds (est. 1994) and a thought leader in positive psychology. He has mentored senior management professionals in the business and government sectors and leads the acclaimed "Building Your Mental Strength and Resilience" course.

Jamie's work has been instrumental in introducing the Science of Optimism to a wide range of businesses and enterprises along with hundreds of individuals.

© Scoop Media

