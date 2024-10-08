Wellington Footlights Society Celebrates 10 Years With "Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration"

The Wellington Footlights Society is thrilled to announce its 10-year anniversary celebration with "Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration" a captivating musical revue set to dazzle audiences this spring. This special production will not only commemorate a decade of theatrical excellence but also aims to support the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand by donating a portion of each ticket sold.

Founded in 2014, The Wellington Footlights Society has become a cornerstone of the local arts scene, known for its lively productions and strong ensemble harmonies. "Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration" promises to be a journey through the society's rich history, featuring beloved songs and memorable moments from past shows that have touched audiences over the years. Directed by Laura Gardner and Co-Music Directed by Michael Stebbings and Shawn Condon.

"We are incredibly proud to mark this significant milestone with “Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration", said Michael Stebbings, Co-Music Director of the show and founding member of The Wellington Footlights Society. "This production is a celebration of our society's creativity and resilience, and we are thrilled to partner with the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives across the country."

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand plays a vital role in promoting positive mental health and wellbeing for all New Zealanders. Proceeds from "Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration" will directly benefit the foundation's efforts to provide essential resources, support services, and advocacy for mental health awareness and education.

"Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration" will run from November 19 - 23, 2024, at Te Auaha. Audiences can expect a spectacular showcase of talent, nostalgia, and the enduring spirit of community that defines the Wellington Footlights Society.

Tickets for "Thank You, Ten - A Musical Celebration" are on sale now, with $3 from each ticket benefiting the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://events.ticketbooth.co.nz/event/thank-you-ten.

About The Wellington Footlights Society: The Wellington Footlights Society is a leading community theatre organisation formed in 2014 dedicated to producing high quality musical theatre shows and operating on a collective structure, with all society members able to perform in productions and to vote on which shows will be produced next. Since its inception, the society has produced a diverse range of musicals and revues, showcasing local talent and enriching the cultural fabric of the region.

About The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand: The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand is a charity that works towards creating a society free from discrimination, where all people enjoy positive mental health & wellbeing. Improving individuals, whānau, organisations and communities.

