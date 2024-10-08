Controversial Auckland Exhibit - Trash Species Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Trash Species Poster (Photo/Supplied)

Kiwis are familiar with the iconic fish species poster that famously adorns the walls of takeaway shops up and down the country, but Sustainable Coastlines is expecting some double takes with a controversial new version revealed at a public exhibit from today.

To raise awareness of the scale and craziness of litter found in our oceans, Sustainable Coastlines has worked with NZ creative agency Augusto, and renowned New Zealand wildlife artist, Erin Forsyth, to put a trashy twist on this Kiwi poster classic, coined 'The Trash Species of Aotearoa New Zealand.'

The delicately illustrated poster series reveals 21 new species of litter sea life in watercolour, profiling fish like The Quarter Flounder, Pauaade, and Snapperloc Bag (among others), all backed by Litter Intelligence Data.

The original artworks will be on public display at Sustainable Coastline Flagship events space in Wynyard Quarter from October 8th, between 9 - 5pm, with a private auction of the original artworks occurring later this month.

The artist, Erin Forsyth, specialises in creating beautiful and iconic wildlife illustrations. She has worked with a number of organisations including the Department of Conservation, Parliamentary Service Collection (Beehive), Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira, Puke Ariki Museum, Wallace Arts Trust, Auckland Council and her work also appears on the walls of city streets and homes around the country.

The Auckland exhibition and correlating nationwide campaign draws the connection between items many of us use on a daily basis and the beaches and wildlife we hope to protect. The message is pretty simple: catch your trash before it fills our oceans, whether that’s changing your buying habits or making sure items are disposed of properly.

Premium prints are also available to buy online to help raise funds for Sustainable Coastlines efforts.

Location: 55 Madden Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

