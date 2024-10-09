Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Morton And IMac Aiming To Turn Heads In Fourth Season Together

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Will Morton could be a dark horse in his Bridgestone GR86 Championship campaign. Picture - TGRNZ.

Three seasons of the Toyota 86 Championship saw Morton start from basics to being a regular top ten runner by the end of last season. Now, with a brand new car and a level playing field for all drivers, the amiable Mad Butcher-backed driver is targeting a big season.

“Despite the car being new I’m aiming to continue where I left off last season and make even more progress,” said Morton. “I’ll be with the same team in iMac Race Engineering continuing my partnership with Ian McNabb and Todd Bickerton.

“I believe the working relationship and understanding we have, as well as our circuit knowledge, will be crucial given everyone is starting fresh with a new car and a new tyre.

“We are also not allowed to do any testing outside of the designated times so it’s going to be about who picks up the feel of the car and the sweet spot on set-up who takes an early advantage. We’ve got a better chance than most of finding ourselves in that position.

“I think we can go well and build on those top ten results from last season and start to look at podiums and may be even better.”

Morton is also keen to acknowledge all those who are making his campaign this season possible, as well as Mad Butcher.

“iMac always give me a top notch car and I know they will do the same this season,” he added. “Bicsport have also been a massive help to me as we move towards the new season taking me through some very thorough data sessions and showing me how I can get every inch out of the car.

“They don’t often get a mention but Clutch Auto Wraps are always there too to make sure we always have one of the best presented cars on the grid and indeed at each race meeting. It’s all a big team effort and I can’t wait for Taupo.”

That first round at Taupo in November will see Will take on a full field of more than 20 of the new GR86 cars in what promises to be a fascinating first season for the new model.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

