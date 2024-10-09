Last Chance To Complete Baycourt’s Audience Survey And Enter The $500 Prize Pack Draw

Photo/Supplied.

Time is running out for people to help shape Baycourt Community & Arts Centre's future and get themselves in the draw to win an incredible prize pack worth $500!

To ensure Baycourt remains Tauranga’s premier venue for live events, the award-winning centre is asking residents to share their thoughts and feedback via its new and improved annual audience survey, which closes on October 13.

"The response to our survey to date has been incredible," said Reena Snook, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre manager. "The sheer volume of people who have already completed the survey clearly shows us the connection and passion our community has for Baycourt."

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. There are a range of topics including what kinds of events you buy tickets for, what shows you would love to see more of, what your experience is like when your visit the centre and how you find out about upcoming shows.

To thank people for taking the time to share their thoughts, everyone who completes the survey will go in the draw to win a $500 prize pack that includes:

$300 Baycourt show voucher

$100 Downtown Tauranga food and beverage voucher

$100 Downtown Tauranga retail voucher

"Baycourt’s mission is to be a trusted and inclusive creative space where storytelling thrives and artistic and cultural expression is celebrated. Whether you’re a Baycourt regular or not, your feedback will help to guide us in this journey," said Snook.

To have your say and be in to win the $500 prize pack, visit www.baycourt.co.nz before the survey closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, October 13th.

