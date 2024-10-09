Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Last Chance To Complete Baycourt’s Audience Survey And Enter The $500 Prize Pack Draw

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Baycourt Community and Arts Centre

Photo/Supplied.

Time is running out for people to help shape Baycourt Community & Arts Centre's future and get themselves in the draw to win an incredible prize pack worth $500!

To ensure Baycourt remains Tauranga’s premier venue for live events, the award-winning centre is asking residents to share their thoughts and feedback via its new and improved annual audience survey, which closes on October 13.

"The response to our survey to date has been incredible," said Reena Snook, Baycourt Community & Arts Centre manager. "The sheer volume of people who have already completed the survey clearly shows us the connection and passion our community has for Baycourt."

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. There are a range of topics including what kinds of events you buy tickets for, what shows you would love to see more of, what your experience is like when your visit the centre and how you find out about upcoming shows.

To thank people for taking the time to share their thoughts, everyone who completes the survey will go in the draw to win a $500 prize pack that includes:

  • $300 Baycourt show voucher
  • $100 Downtown Tauranga food and beverage voucher
  • $100 Downtown Tauranga retail voucher

"Baycourt’s mission is to be a trusted and inclusive creative space where storytelling thrives and artistic and cultural expression is celebrated. Whether you’re a Baycourt regular or not, your feedback will help to guide us in this journey," said Snook.

To have your say and be in to win the $500 prize pack, visit www.baycourt.co.nz before the survey closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, October 13th.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Baycourt Community and Arts Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 