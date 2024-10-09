Auckland’s Howick Club To Host Prestigious Oceanic Darts Masters

New Zealand's top darts players will go head-to-head with their Australian counterparts at the Oceanic Masters Darts Tournament at East Auckland's Howick Club in less than two weeks.

It's expected that more than 120 darts players from both sides of the Tasman will converge in Auckland over three days from 18th to 20th October, as the trans-Tasman rivalry heats up.

The best of the best in doubles and individual events will clash in this epic battle to find the "Supreme Oceanic Champion," who will represent Australasia at the prestigious World Championships being held in London in December, where the prize pool up for grabs is 2.5m Pounds.

"This is the first time the Oceanic Masters Tournament has been held in New Zealand since 2009 and we are delighted to be hosting this calibre of tournament and enthusiastic spectators, over the three events at the Howick Club," said Club Vice President Geoff Pike.

"We won't know exactly how many players will face off until they formally register on or before Friday October 18th. However, we are expecting a huge number of spectators over the three-day clash, as darts worldwide has become a phenomenal sport to participate and watch," he said.

"This is a real coup that the Howick Club has been tasked with hosting the events and our 5,000 strong membership, not to mention our darts fraternity is right behind this. We are gearing up and privileged to be showcasing darts at its very best," said Pike.

There is a strong line up of top Kiwi players we know will be participating will include current Captain of the New Zealand Darts team and Howick club's very own Ben Robb, known in darts circles as "Big Rig."

After competing in the Dart Players NZ (DPNZ) top 16 tournament in Hamilton, yesterday, Robb has already qualified for the World Championship to be held at the Ally Pally, however, he will be playing in the doubles in Howick representing New Zealand.

The 35-year-old is a New Zealand semi-professional darts player who currently plays in some of the events of Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), including the World Championships and World Cup of Darts and also ranked number fourth in the world in the World Darts Federation (WDF)

"We are really excited to be competing with our Australian counterparts and also facing off with our very own darts fraternity in New Zealand," said Ben Robb.

"I'm stoked to have already qualified for a spot at Ally Pally, however I am keen to support our Kiwi team mates at my home club in Howick, and will be playing in the doubles," said Robb.

Other notable New Zealand players expecting to participate are Kayden Milne, Mark Cleaver, Haupai Puha, Johnny Tata, Josh Walters, Wayne McCrae, Daniel Snooks and Deon Toki.

Puha is a big addition. He’s New Zealand’s first professional darts player and currently on the pro-circuit in the UK.

Darts Australia has confirmed the following players will participate: Jeremy Fagg, Brandon Weening, Tim Pusey, Brenton Lloyd, James Bailey, GG Mathers, Harley Kemp and Rob Modra, nearly all of whom have played on TV at the World Championships and world series events.

Rob Denny, CEO of Dartplayers Australia is excited by the quality of the field.

"We are looking forward to seeing the top echelon of our players participate in Auckland, it is one of the most prestigious events in Oceania and whoever wins it, has played a tough draw to make it," Mr Denny said.

"Our Captain, Daniel Sim has put together a brilliant team of Aussies as we take on the Kiwis in the test match, we know how amazing the venue is and the darts are sure to match the quality of the venue," he said.

© Scoop Media

