Johnson To Play In Pacific Championships

Veteran halfback Shaun Johnson is returning to the international arena for the first time in five years after being brought in to replace Jahrome Hughes for the New Zealand Kiwis’ Pacific Championships campaign against the Kangaroos and Tonga.

After originally being named in the Kiwis’ 21-man squad on Tuesday, Dally M Medal winner Hughes was ruled out earlier today with a neck injury picked up late in the Storm’s season.

The 34-year-old Johnson ended his 268-game NRL career with a match-winning display in the One New Zealand Warriors’ dramatic win over Cronulla Sutherland on August 31.

He had originally made himself unavailable for the Pacific Championships but the 32-Test playmaker has answered a call from new Kiwi head coach Stacey Jones.

“On top of all the other withdrawals it was a big setback to lose Jahrome but that has now turned into a real positive with Shaun deciding to step in,” said Kiwi head coach Stacey Jones.

“He originally said he wouldn’t be available after announcing his retirement from the NRL but, with Jahrome being ruled out, Shaun didn’t hesitate when asked to help out his country.

“He’ll bring so much to the camp through his presence together with his experience and his leadership.”

Apart from Hughes the Kiwis are missing six other leading spine options in Dylan Brown (knee), Kieran Foran (ankle), Te Maire Martin (neck), Brandon Smith (knee) and Jeremy Marshall-King (knee) as well as the versatile Joseph Manu, who has switched to rugby union.

Johnson’s return leaves him set to revive his Test career in the Kiwis’ opening Pacific Championships game against Australia at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on October 27.

Coincidentally it was at the same venue that he played his last international in the Kiwis’ series-winning 23-8 win over Great Britain in 2019.

New Zealand’s second match is against Tonga at Go Media Stadium on November 2 with the final being played at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on November 10.

2024 PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

NEW ZEALAND KIWIS



NO. PLAYERS NAME TESTS Debutant ERIN CLARK Gold Coast Titans Debutant PHOENIX CROSSLAND Newcastle Knights #801 JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (c) Penrith Panthers #781 PETA HIKU Hull Kingston Rovers #808 JAMAYNE ISAAKO Dolphins #774 SHAUN JOHNSON One New Zealand Warriors Debutant KEANO KINI Gold Coast Titans Debutant CASEY McLEAN Penrith Panthers #834 GRIFFIN NEAME North Queensland Cowboys #820 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD One New Zealand Warriors #793 KODI NIKORIMA Dolphins #825 MARATA NIUKORE One New Zealand Warriors #817 ISAIAH PAPALI’I Wests Tigers Debutant JORDAN RIKI Broncos #831 SCOTT SORENSEN Penrith Panthers #800 JOSEPH TAPINE Canberra Raiders #833 LEO THOMPSON Newcastle Knights #832 MATTHEW TIMOKO Canberra Raiders Debutant TRENT TOELAU Penrith Panthers Debutant WILLIAM WARBRICK Melbourne Storm Debutant NAUFAHU WHYTE Sydney Roosters

