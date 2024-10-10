Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Johnson To Play In Pacific Championships

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 5:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Veteran halfback Shaun Johnson is returning to the international arena for the first time in five years after being brought in to replace Jahrome Hughes for the New Zealand Kiwis’ Pacific Championships campaign against the Kangaroos and Tonga.

After originally being named in the Kiwis’ 21-man squad on Tuesday, Dally M Medal winner Hughes was ruled out earlier today with a neck injury picked up late in the Storm’s season.

The 34-year-old Johnson ended his 268-game NRL career with a match-winning display in the One New Zealand Warriors’ dramatic win over Cronulla Sutherland on August 31.

He had originally made himself unavailable for the Pacific Championships but the 32-Test playmaker has answered a call from new Kiwi head coach Stacey Jones.

“On top of all the other withdrawals it was a big setback to lose Jahrome but that has now turned into a real positive with Shaun deciding to step in,” said Kiwi head coach Stacey Jones.

“He originally said he wouldn’t be available after announcing his retirement from the NRL but, with Jahrome being ruled out, Shaun didn’t hesitate when asked to help out his country.

“He’ll bring so much to the camp through his presence together with his experience and his leadership.”

Apart from Hughes the Kiwis are missing six other leading spine options in Dylan Brown (knee), Kieran Foran (ankle), Te Maire Martin (neck), Brandon Smith (knee) and Jeremy Marshall-King (knee) as well as the versatile Joseph Manu, who has switched to rugby union.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Johnson’s return leaves him set to revive his Test career in the Kiwis’ opening Pacific Championships game against Australia at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on October 27.

Coincidentally it was at the same venue that he played his last international in the Kiwis’ series-winning 23-8 win over Great Britain in 2019.

New Zealand’s second match is against Tonga at Go Media Stadium on November 2 with the final being played at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on November 10.

2024 PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
NEW ZEALAND KIWIS
 

NO.PLAYERS NAMETESTS
DebutantERIN CLARKGold Coast Titans
DebutantPHOENIX CROSSLANDNewcastle Knights
#801JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (c)Penrith Panthers
#781PETA HIKUHull Kingston Rovers
#808JAMAYNE ISAAKODolphins
#774SHAUN JOHNSONOne New Zealand Warriors
DebutantKEANO KINIGold Coast Titans
DebutantCASEY McLEANPenrith Panthers
#834GRIFFIN NEAMENorth Queensland Cowboys
#820CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTADOne New Zealand Warriors
#793KODI NIKORIMADolphins
#825MARATA NIUKOREOne New Zealand Warriors
#817ISAIAH PAPALI’IWests Tigers
DebutantJORDAN RIKIBroncos
#831SCOTT SORENSENPenrith Panthers
#800JOSEPH TAPINECanberra Raiders
#833LEO THOMPSONNewcastle Knights
#832MATTHEW TIMOKOCanberra Raiders
DebutantTRENT TOELAUPenrith Panthers
DebutantWILLIAM WARBRICKMelbourne Storm
DebutantNAUFAHU WHYTESydney Roosters

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 