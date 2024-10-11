Fiji Hold On For Three Valuable Points To Kick Off World Cup Qualifying

10 October, 2024

Fiji have narrowly overcome the Solomon Islands in their opening match at the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers, despite spending the majority of the ninety minutes with only ten men.

Roy Krishna's goal from a narrow angle proved enough for Rob Sherman's side who had Aporosa Yada sent off for a lunging tackle in the 39th minute.

(Photo/OFC Media via Kirk Corrie)

It was the Solomon Islands who started the brighter of the two, pinning the hosts back in their own half but struggling to create any chances of real note.

Krishna, as he so often is, was the one to break the deadlock and give a noisy and passionate home crowd something to cheer. The Odisha FC forward taking advantage of poor defensive play and firing in from a narrow angle, through the legs of goalkeeper Phillip Mango.

Despite establishing a measure of control having taken the lead, Fiji found themselves a man down not long before half-time. Aporosa Yada stretched to win the ball just outside of Solomon Islands' penalty area, catching his man to the extent that the referee felt necessary to brandish a red card.

With a man advantage, Solomon Islands were struggling to make their advantage account, much to the frustration of coach Josh Smith. Fiji's defensive hard work kept their opponents at bay for much of the second half.

Rafa Le'ai was a common outlet for the Solomon Islands, but the pacey forward couldn't find a way to regularly threaten Fiji's defence, which was dropping deeper and deeper as the match wore on.

Much to their credit, the early loss of Yada wasn't overly apparent, despite the Solomon Islands domination of possession. Fiji goalkeeper Jerome Narayan was largely untroubled, aside from comfortably claiming a number of dangerous crosses.

Leroy Jennings almost punished Solomon Islands' profligacy when his opportunistic effort nearly caught out Mango, who tipped over the bar well.

Krishna had an even better chance moments later, taking advantage of slack defending, but his effort was deflected onto the near post by a desperate Mango.



Solomon Islands: 0

Fiji: 1 (Roy Krishna 13’)

HT: 1-0

