New Zealand Herald Releases New Season Of True-Crime Podcast, Chasing Ghosts – The Puppeteer

Chasing Ghosts - The Puppeteer

The NZ Herald’s popular true crime podcast Chasing Ghosts is back for a thrilling new season with The Puppeteer, focusing on serial catfisher and online predator Natalia Burgess, who senior journalist David Fisher exposed in a 2011 investigation.

In the five-part series, Fisher deep dives into the 2011 case, speaking with those impacted by Burgesses’ crimes, while trying to better understand the motivations of the woman who caused widespread havoc on people’s lives. Fisher will also call for better online regulation and the progressive role media companies can play in this.

The Herald extensively covered the catfishing story in 2013 after Burgess was convicted and jailed for duping numerous teenage boys around New Zealand into romantic, online relationships. Burgess resumed catfishing shortly following her release from prison in 2016 and continues to this day - something Fisher will cover in the podcast.

Fisher says: “The story of The Puppeteer is one for our age - how one individual can take technology that should bring us together and use it in a way that creates distrust, hurt and sorrow.

“It really is the wildest catfishing tale I've ever encountered, one that spans decades, countries and countless victims - and the reason this catfisher says she is carrying out this campaign takes it to a new, staggering dimension.”

NZ Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness says The Puppeteer is an excellent addition to the Herald’s growing podcast network, which boasts more than 12 podcasts overall.

“True crime has increasingly interested the public for years, and the renewal of Chasing Ghosts reflects that interest. We understand and deliver on what audiences want to listen to, supported by quality investigative journalism. David Fisher has done an excellent job over the past decade covering this fascinating story, and we’re confident listeners will be captivated by every episode,” he says.

Released weekly throughout October, you can listen to Chasing Ghosts: The Puppeteer here on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts.

