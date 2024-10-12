Vanuatu Off To The Perfect Start In FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers

From the outset Juliano Schmeling’s side played with real attacking intent and were soon in front.

Selwyn Vatu after a lovely run down the flank put in a wonderful cross for Alex Saniel to tap it home from close range in the 7th minute.

The home side largely dominated possession in the early stages with Samoa looking to use the pace of Michael Leo up front to catch Vanuatu on the break.

Leo managed to get in behind Brian Kaltak in the 12th minute, but the Vanuatu skipper recovered enough to pressure Leo into fluffing his shot wide.

Jordy Tasip forced a good save from Samoan keeper Paul Taupau in the 15th minute as Vanuatu took control.

Samoan captain Andrew Setefano cleared off the line as the visitors held out until the 36th minute when John Alick produced a moment of magic.

Kaltak chipped the ball over the top for the speedy Alick to flick the ball past the advancing Taupau and then in a flash he brilliantly prevented the ball from going out of play with a deft prod using the outside of his right foot, doubling Vanuatu’s lead with a quality finish.

Once again, Leo showcased his pace during first-half injury time, breaking through the Vanuatu defence. He unleashed a powerful left-footed shot toward the goal, forcing a remarkable save from Vanuatu keeper Dick Sablan.

The home side laid siege to the Vanuatu goal in the early stages of the second half and Setefano was again forced to clear off his line.

But against the run of play on the counterattack replacement striker Nathan Viliamu was put through by Dauntae Mariner, he outpaced the defence before placing the ball past the advancing Sablan and into the empty net.

The goal stunned the vocal home crowd into silence, but it was only momentarily as two minutes later Taupau could only half clear a cross with a punch away that left him stranded, the ball fell to Alick who guided the ball into the net for his second of the game.

Vanuatu continued to attack and created a number of chances before Bong Kalo with a superb strike from outside the box sealed the result in injury time.

Both sides are next in action in the November FIFA international window with Group B games in Hamilton and Auckland against New Zealand and Tahiti.

Vanuatu 4 (Alex SANIEL 7’, John ALICK 36’ 57’, Bong KALO' 90+1)

Samoa 1 (Nathan VILIAMU 55’)

HT: 2-0

