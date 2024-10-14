Dragon To Play Three 50th Anniversary Encore Shows This Summer

Dragon (Photo/Supplied)

On the back of their eight-date national tour earlier this year celebrating 50 years in the biz, NZ hit makers Dragon is hitting the road for three summer hotspot dates this January. Dubbed ‘The Encore Series’, these exclusive shows will feature all the sing along hits we know and love, giving fans the perfect hit of Kiwi nostalgia this summer break.

Dragon The Encore Tour will begin on Thursday 2 January at The Motueka Hotel followed by Friday 3 January at The Coroglen Tavern before one final stop at Black Barn Vineyards Havelock North on Saturday 4 January.

Founded in 1973, Dragon has left an indelible mark on the music industry with their timeless hits like "Rain," "April Sun in Cuba," and "Are You Old Enough?" Over the last five decades, the band's iconic music has continued to resonate with fans old and new. In fact, ‘Rain’ and ‘April Sun In Cuba’ still appear in the Top NZ Radio songs, week in, week out. They’re classics, songs that generations of New Zealanders love to sing along to.

Very special guests Hello Sailor will join Dragon on all three shows. Cut from the same cloth as Dragon, Hello Sailor were and still are a phenomenal live band. ‘Blue Lady’, ‘Gutter Black’, ‘Lyin’ In The Sand’, and more, Hello Sailor rocked the country one pub at a time and will rock the summer hotspots one more time this January. With Jimmy Taylor, Paul Woolright and original members Harry Lyon and Rick Ball at the helm, Hello Sailor are the perfect pairing alongside Dragon for a double dose of Kiwi classics.

Dragon 50 The Encore is not only a celebration of the band’s existence, but also a celebration of your relationship with Dragon songs. Each song is a trip down memory lane for young and old. Whether you were right there during the early days singing away while watching the band live at the local pub, or you became familiar with the songs by listening to your parents' record collection, these songs have stood the test of time. Witnessing a Dragon show with the band in their current form triggers a powerful emotional response, punters shoulder to shoulder belting out the classics as one. What better way to ring in a new year than with two of NZ’s most beloved bands.

Ticket sales for Dragon 50 The Encore go on sale Monday 21 October at midday.

