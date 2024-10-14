Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert Announced For 2025

All aboard for a riot of glitter, glamour and an unforgettable ride of self-discovery as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is set to roll into the home of musicals, The Civic, in Auckland in 2025.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is the heart-warming, uplifting adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of.

With a dazzling array of costumes, extraordinary head-dresses and a hit parade of dancefloor favourites including It’s Raining Men, I Say a little Prayer, Venus, I will Survive, Hot Stuff, Finally, Boogie Wonderland, Go West, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, I Love the Nightlife and many more, this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS!

Pre-sales start today at 9am and all remaining seats will be made available to the general public at 9am on Thursday via Ticketmaster.

Brought to Auckland by The Amici Trust and North Shore Musical Theatre, two of the producers of the box office-busting season of Matilda the Musical that closed yesterday. Priscilla, Queen of the Desert will play in Auckland for a strictly limited season from 12 September. New Zealand’s premier production management team, G&T Productions, will helm the project for the producers. It is further announced that Barfoot & Thompson will again be the presenting sponsor for Priscilla and its world-class group of producers.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the bus back to Auckland,” says The Amici Trust chairperson Mike Alexander. “Auckland was one of the very first stops in Priscilla’s worldwide journey. We embraced her and loved her like our own. She’s put a few miles on her clock and seen some things since, so we can’t wait to embark on this latest adventure with her.”

North Shore Music Theatre president Robyn Daniels says she is delighted to be working with The Amici Trust and G&T Productions once again, following the sell-out success of Matilda. “Priscilla is a fun and colourful musical that will bring the Australian Outback to Queen Street, raise the rafters at The Civic with beloved songs, and wow the audience with wildly flamboyant costumes.”

Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson couldn’t be more proud to be associated with this world-class production.

“Following the success of Wicked in 2023, and the recently finished season of Matilda, which was again an incredible production, we were only too happy to throw our support behind Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 2025,” he says. “I am sure the talent, both on-stage and behind the scenes, will match or even exceed, what we have seen over the past couple of seasons, so I’ve already pencilled in the opening night, 12 September 2025, in my diary.”

