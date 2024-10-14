The Linda Lindas Release New Album No Obligation

The Linda Lindas by Jessie Cowan (Photo/Supplied)

The Linda Lindas release their new album, No Obligation, via Epitaph.

On their second full-length album, The Linda Lindas further advance their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia de la Garza and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring. The album’s singles 'All In My Head,' 'Yo Me Estreso,' 'No Obligation' and the recently released 'Nothing Would Change' make it clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

Since going viral with their LA Public Library performance of their song 'Racist, Sexist, Boy' the world has watched these four musicians scream about injustice, sing about growing up and exhibit the kind of altruism that is so meaningful to the punk scene. While their evolution as writers, performers and studio geeks is clear on No Obligation, their ethos remain steadfast. With all four musicians each contributing to the writing and lead-singing, the songs are as varied and dynamic as the girls themselves, however the listener always senses the underpinning of both their shared world-view and their bond.

