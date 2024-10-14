Simon Hunter Aiming For Big First Season In Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Versatile Christchurch racer Simon Hunter is the first master class racer to be confirmed for the inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship, and the former Formula Ford racer is aiming to be the first to finish in the top three overall.

Versatile racer Simon Hunter is aiming big. Photo/Supplied

Hunter – 38 – has a huge amount of experience in karts and circuit racing to bring to the new challenge when he begins his campaign at Taupo International Motorsport Park in November.

“It’s a new car and a level playing field for everyone and that definitely appealed when I was looking at the championship,” said Hunter, who recorded a win and six podiums in a 2022 South Island Formula Ford Championship field that included Louis Sharp and Zac Christensen.

“I’ll be running with RaceLab who have a proven record in the championship too,” he added.

“I feel the level playing field will come from the limited testing available and with everyone on a clean slate with the new car I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Hunter’s campaign has attracted the support of alternative property sales web site asiswhereis.co.nz but is also grateful for the family support. “The family support me on and off track and that’s a big part of the racing for all of us I think,” he added.

The first Bridgestone GR86 Championship will stretch over six rounds and will include high profile appearances at the New Zealand Grand Prix event at Highlands Motorsport Park over the weekend of February 7-9 and at the Supercars visit to Taupo for the weekend of April 11-13.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

