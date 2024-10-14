Experience The Power Of Music In “and The Lochburns”

Circa Theatre is thrilled to be hosting the premiere of “and the Lochburns”, an alluring family drama that intricately weaves the themes of memory, music, and whanau.

The production features a stellar cast recognized across Aotearoa, including Peter Hambleton (The Hobbit movie trilogy, The Brokenwood Mysteries, One Lane Bridge, After The Party, Happiness), Jthan Morgan (The Tīwhas and star of the annual Circa Pantomime), Simon Leary (The Hobbit, Thumb of Maui, The Brokenwood Mysteries and Hillary), and Kali Kopae with her amazing vocal talent (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Wellington Paranormal and The Dead Lands).

(Photo/Supplied)

The actors are joined by formidable creative team that includes Hayden Taylor (Lizzie the Musical, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) and Emi Pogoni. The incorporation of live music throughout the performance enriches the emotional landscape, immersing audiences in the tender moments and struggles faced by the Lochburn family.

Set against the backdrop of a family grappling with their father Gus Lochburn's transition into a care home, and the Lochburns captures the essence of how music serves as a bridge to cherished memories. As Gus, a celebrated pianist, prepares to leave his home, his three grown children confront their childhood memories and the musical legacy that binds them. As Duignan notes, “The music becomes a character in the play, representing not just the past, but the love that persists even amidst loss.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Critics have responded enthusiastically. John Smythe from Theatreview claimed the production as “a stylistically exciting and refreshing play ... and the Lochburns thrills the audience.” The public's reaction has been equally powerful, with many expressing how the play resonates with them long after leaving the theatre.

In an insightful piece from The Listener, Duignan reflects on his personal experiences with family, stating, “I wanted to explore how music acts as a form of remembrance, a way to hold onto those we love, even as they change.”

© Scoop Media

