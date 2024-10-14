Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Experience The Power Of Music In “and The Lochburns”

Monday, 14 October 2024, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Circa Theatre

Circa Theatre is thrilled to be hosting the premiere of “and the Lochburns”, an alluring family drama that intricately weaves the themes of memory, music, and whanau.

The production features a stellar cast recognized across Aotearoa, including Peter Hambleton (The Hobbit movie trilogy, The Brokenwood Mysteries, One Lane Bridge, After The Party, Happiness), Jthan Morgan (The Tīwhas and star of the annual Circa Pantomime), Simon Leary (The Hobbit, Thumb of Maui, The Brokenwood Mysteries and Hillary), and Kali Kopae with her amazing vocal talent (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Wellington Paranormal and The Dead Lands).

(Photo/Supplied)

The actors are joined by formidable creative team that includes Hayden Taylor (Lizzie the Musical, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) and Emi Pogoni. The incorporation of live music throughout the performance enriches the emotional landscape, immersing audiences in the tender moments and struggles faced by the Lochburn family.

Set against the backdrop of a family grappling with their father Gus Lochburn's transition into a care home, and the Lochburns captures the essence of how music serves as a bridge to cherished memories. As Gus, a celebrated pianist, prepares to leave his home, his three grown children confront their childhood memories and the musical legacy that binds them. As Duignan notes, “The music becomes a character in the play, representing not just the past, but the love that persists even amidst loss.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Critics have responded enthusiastically. John Smythe from Theatreview claimed the production as “a stylistically exciting and refreshing play ... and the Lochburns thrills the audience.” The public's reaction has been equally powerful, with many expressing how the play resonates with them long after leaving the theatre.

In an insightful piece from The Listener, Duignan reflects on his personal experiences with family, stating, “I wanted to explore how music acts as a form of remembrance, a way to hold onto those we love, even as they change.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Circa Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 