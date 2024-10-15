Nominate For Local Community Awards

The search is on to celebrate the exceptional work being done in our communities! Nominations are now open for the 2025 Western Bay Community Awards, providing a chance to recognise the outstanding individuals, groups, projects, initiatives and organisations that contribute to the Western Bay of Plenty’s vibrant for-purpose sector.

This heartwarming event, in partnership with the Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, will showcase and celebrate those making a significant impact throughout Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty communities.

At the upcoming awards, a new category will recognise community organisations and/or individuals who have joined forces to achieve a common goal, create positive change, or tried a new initiative. The ‘Best Collaboration Award’ category is based on joint projects, innovative partnerships, and/or collective initiatives that have occurred over the last 12 months to celebrate the power of collaboration and how it drives meaningful change and creates lasting impact on the community.

With seven award categories currently open for nominations, a wide range of local champions can be acknowledged for their dedication and service to making our region a great place to live.

Nominations are open now and will close on October 31st 2024. Don’t miss this opportunity to shine a light on the those who make a real difference in our community and often go unseen!

Key Details:

Nominations open: Now

Now Nominations close: October 31st 2024

October 31st 2024 Categories: Community Event Award Sustainable Future Award Diversity and Inclusion Award Heart of the Community Award Youth Spirit Award Volunteer of the Year Award Best Collaboration Award



Submit your nominations today at www.tect.org.nz and help us celebrate the unsung heroes of the Western Bay!

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.tect.org.nz/community-awards-2025/

