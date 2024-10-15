You’re Invited: Tom Sainsbury To Camp Overnight In Q Theatre To Get Into Character For New Show

Serious about prepping for his first-ever professional role as a theatre actor, Tom Sainsbury is camping overnight in Q Theatre on Monday 21 October, to get into character for Camping, playing at Q Theatre this November and December. Joined by Chris Parker, Kura Forrester & Brynley Stent, Tom is going full noise on the method acting technique.

Best of all, this overnight stay with four of our most beloved comedians will be livestreamed on YouTube throughout the night. Low fi, Big Brother stylez. Tune in to hear who snores, who bores and who eats all the s'mores.

The crew will be helping Tom polish his acting chops whilst playing games, shooting the breeze, chowing down and getting up to a whole lot of mischief. There may or may not be sleeping.

“When I heard Daniel Day-Lewis was coming out of retirement, I was so inspired I immediately contacted Q, to see if I could sleep overnight in the theatre. Figured if he can live as Lincoln for a year, I can at least survive one night on a slightly uncomfortable stage prop. Who knows? Maybe my craft will evolve, or I’ll just develop a back problem,” says Tom.

Members of the public and media are invited to photograph, film and interview Tom, Chris, Kura and Brynley as they make their first campsite in the Q Theatre window, before the sun sets and they head onto the stage for their big night in.

DETAILS FOR THE BIG CAMP IN

Monday 21 October

4.15 – 6.15pm – Actors set up in Q Theatre window for canapes, drinks and games. Public and media invited.

6.30pm – 9am. Actors retire to the Q Theatre stage to camp out for the night. Interviews welcome throughout the evening and morning.

Live stream with Q&A sessions throughout the night.

Join the party here from 4.15pm: https://youtube.com/live/7TGB0hRTrGo?feature=share

The Milford Asset Management season of CAMPING plays:

14 Nov – 7 Dec 2024

Q Theatre, Rangatira

For more information visit silotheatre.co.nz

