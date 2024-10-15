Art For Good: A Collaborative Charity Art Auction In Support Of Kindness Collective

This November, New Zealand's premier art dealership, Gow Langsford Gallery, is proud to partner with the Kindness Collective for a special charity auction event, Art for Good. The event blends the power of creativity with the spirit of giving, showcasing the works of leading Aotearoa artists to raise funds for Kindness Collective’s Christmas Joy Store.

Featuring exclusive pieces, with each work being a uniform size of 300 x 400mm created specifically for the auction, Art for Good has attracted the support of renowned artists including Max Gimblett, John Pule, Hugo Koha Lindsay, Karl Maughan, Sara Hughes, Dick Frizzell, and Grace Wright.

Artist Max Gimblett says “It's a pleasure to contribute to this important cause in a place that holds meaning for me. The Kindness Collective’s work resonates deeply with my belief in generosity and community, and I’m honoured to support their efforts to uplift families and children across Aotearoa.”

Another participating artist, Grace Wright, says “As a young artist, it’s inspiring to see art used as a way to uplift communities and make a real difference. Supporting women and children to thrive and succeed is something I am particularly passionate about. I’m proud to contribute my work to support such an important cause, which is helping bring positive change to families across Aotearoa.”

Gow Langsford has long been integral to New Zealand’s cultural landscape, fostering contemporary art and supporting leading artists since 1987. In 2024, the gallery opened its flagship space in Onehunga, transforming a 1958 heritage building into one of Australasia’s largest commercial art spaces. This stunning venue will host Art for Good, with support from Art+Object and Studio Art Supplies.

Anna Jackson, Director of Gow Langsford Gallery, says “I’m passionate about using our networks to make a positive impact. In what has been a tough year for many, it is a privilege to bring people together to get behind Kindness Collective and create a ripple of support for families across Aotearoa. I’m incredibly grateful to the artists for their generosity and for contributing their work to such an important cause.”

Kindness Collective is a nationwide charity that spreads kindness by connecting children and families with the essentials they need, from everyday items to moments of joy. Their Christmas Joy Store is New Zealand’s first social toy store, offering the gift of kindness and the dignity of choice.

Sarah Page, Founder and CEO of Kindness Collective, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Gow Langsford and the artists for their generosity in donating their time and talent to this cause. The proceeds from this auction will have a direct and profound impact on families across Aotearoa. It’s heartwarming to see how the arts can not only inspire but bring tangible change to the lives of so many, especially during the holiday season.”

For many families experiencing financial hardship, celebrating Christmas can be an overwhelming challenge. The Christmas Joy Store provides festive support to families referred through the charity’s community partners, ensuring that no child misses out on the wonder of the holiday season. In 2023, the Kindness Collective Joy Store reached over 16,225 children, making it their most impactful Christmas campaign yet. To date, the charity has brought Christmas joy to over 42,675 children in need across 68 regions, cities, and towns across the country.

Event Details: Art for Good Auction

Online viewing and bidding - from 1 November 2024 on the Art+Object website

Gallery auction - 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM (Auction begins at 7:00 PM) 7 November 2024 at the

Gow Langsford Gallery, Onehunga

Gow Langsford Gallery, Onehunga For more information and to book a viewing, visit: https://gowlangsfordgallery.co.nz/exhibitions/356-kindness-collective-charity-auction/

Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit Kindness Collective’s Christmas Joy Store, helping to make Christmas brighter for families in need across New Zealand.

Art for Good artists:

Max Gimblett

Dick Frizzell

Karl Maughan

Hugo Koha Lindsay

John Pule

Chris Heaphy

James Cousins

Sara Hughes

Grace Wright

Michael Hight

Simon Ingram

Matthew Browne

