Lauren Daigle Announces Tekoa As Support On Upcoming NZ Tour

Photo/Supplied

AUCKLAND, NZ (OCTOBER 2024) – Today 2 x Grammy Winner Lauren Daigle announces Melbourne Band Tekoa as the support act for her Christchurch and Auckland shows this November. Produced by Live Nation, Lauren Daigle is bringing The Kaleidoscope Tour to New Zealand.

Tekoa will be joining Daigle for her first shows down under in nearly five years. Tekoa is Melbourne band Rory McKenna and Samuel Adebajo, uniquely delivering a contemplative, energetic and soul-infused offering to the Christian & Gospel genre. Independently amassing over 80 million global streams, Tekoa are earning their place as a global Christian group to watch. Following the success of their debut EP, Hymns + Disparity, and collaborations with significant Christian artists such as Mark Barlow and Antoine Bradford. Tekoa, along with their live band, are supporting Lauren Daigle across all of her Australia and New Zealand tour dates this November.

The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on 4 November, and then stops in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday 6 November.

The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour first began in September 2023, following the release of Daigle’s GRAMMY Nominated self-titled album. Due to popular demand and sold-out performances across the country, the tour has been extended through 2024 including dates in Europe and a summer amphitheater run dubbed The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour. The show features many of Daigle’s #1s including her groundbreaking 6x Platinum smash “You Say,” 2x Platinum hit “Rescue,” “Look Up Child,” and her latest Gold certified No.1 and GRAMMY Nominated “Thank God I Do.”

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. Since the release of her GRAMMY® Award-winning, 2x platinum-certified 2018 album Look Up Child, which included the 6x platinum-certified hit “You Say,” Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. When Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart, Daigle became the first female artist in history to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. Her recent GRAMMY Nominated and Mike Elizondo-produced, 23-song, self-titled album’s debut single, “Thank God I Do,” gave Daigle her 6th Billboard No. 1 and was recently certified Gold. She’s garnered over a billion streams and wowed crowds for years with sold-out US and international tours. Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a huge global fanbase.

LAUREN DAIGLE

THE KALEIDOSCOPE NIGHTS TOUR

WITH SUPPORT FROM TEKOA

CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH MONDAY NOVEMBER 4

KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE, AUCKLAND WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 6

