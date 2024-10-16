Chris Brown: A History Of Violence On ThreeNow

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ (WBD) today announced Chris Brown: A History of Violence will premiere on Monday 28 October on ThreeNow.

Chris Brown has been praised for his innovation and immense talent since he burst onto the music scene. But in 2009, the world was exposed to a much darker side of the pop star when he made headlines for assaulting then-girlfriend, Rihanna. This arrest put a spotlight on Brown and his adult life involving multiple violent incidents, including intimate partner violence, assault charges, and even sexual assault allegations. Chris Brown: A History of Violence charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.

Sunny Hostin, The View co-host and four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, will host a dedicated conversation immediately following the documentary about intimate partner violence. The special will expand on the discussion about domestic violence, providing guidance on recognising signs of abuse and insights on violence prevention from a roundtable of leading experts and advocates, including NO MORE co-founder Jane Randel.

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritised being a fierce defender of women and children,” said Sunny Hostin. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is produced for ID by Ample Entertainment.

