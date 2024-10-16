Arthur Ahbez Shares New Single 'Sister' Listen + New Album Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez Out November 8th

Photo/Supplied

Arthur Ahbez rides forth with the third single from his new album, Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez. Hear his band, The Flaming Ahbez, in all their glory as they unforgivingly manipulate your speaker magnet, birth ripples of audible air fluctuations, and retort the woes of post-modern musical sterility with the rock-and-roll ballad, 'Sister.'

Arthur recollects: “I remember writing "Sister" sometime around 2013. I was in my cottage, and I suddenly got a bout of moxie and wanted to sing something like Buffy Sainte-Marie would—loud, wailing, and with soul. I struck to two chords (which basically make up the whole song) and let rip. What I ended up with is ‘Sister,’ a kind of absurd song, a song about murder and jealousy, abandonment, unconditional love, and indifference.”

About Arthur Ahbez: In 2013, Arthur released his debut self-recorded and self-produced album Gold. A cozy mix of soft firelight folk and psychedelia, Gold quickly gained a tight-knit following of fans from all over the world. Singles 'Walk On' and 'The Fundamentals' rocketed their way up local radio charts and were soon after licensed for American television.

2017 saw the release of his second self-recorded effort, Volume II. Part concept album and part follow-up to Gold, Volume II's songs exhibited Arthur's growth as a songwriter and his increasing mastery of a unique lo-fi sonic vision. Side A's 'Painters Portrait' explored his British folk influences, while Side B revelled in his love of 60s rock and roll. Vacillating between playful tongue-in-cheek remarks and universal truths, Arthur's songs are grown from the soil of his personal philosophy. Love, existential angst, joy, and trepidation interact behind a canvas of reverb and piercing electric guitar.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In mid-2019, Arthur began work with his band The Flaming Ahbez alongside engineer Joseph Faris at his studio in Auckland, New Zealand. This departure from home DIY recording marked a turning point in Arthur’s search for more sound, more volume, and more energy. The new record soars to dizzying heights in the Ahbez realm and maximizes Arthur's uncanny ability to churn out distinct and vibrant songs.

Arthur Ahbez & The Flaming Ahbez is available / is released November 8th 2024.

© Scoop Media

