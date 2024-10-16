Ride The Auckland Bolly-Bus To Celebrate Diwali

From today you can ride the route 24 bus through the heart of Sandringham to the city centre and celebrate Diwali in all its colour and joy along with Auckland’s Indian community.

Graphic artists Shiv Narandas and Jaishree (Jai) Pancha have teamed up with Auckland Transport (AT) to design a Bollywood-inspired bus to provide passengers with an authentic experience of Indian culture and the tradition of Diwali.

“Buses are a great metaphor for Auckland’s culture. Many people from different walks of life come together to share a journey,” says Shiv.

“Our job was to elevate this journey by designing a bus with Diwali and Indian culture in mind, giving riders an authentic experience into the vibrant and playful nature of Diwali,” adds Jai.

Inspired by Diwali’s universal themes of light, celebration, and the cultural richness of India, Shiv and Jai worked with the Creative@AT team and cultural advisors (mums, dads, aunties, uncles and cousins included) to help tailor a design to celebrate Auckland, the Indian community and the city’s vibrant multiculturalism.

The design concept ‘Once Upon a time in Bollywood’ draws on the larger-than-life aesthetic of Bollywood and the traditional folk-art of truck decoration, a common sight in India.

“The bus design feels like a cultural mash-up, with swirling patterns and dramatic type creating a sense of motion while also honouring the working-class artistry of India’s highways,” says Shiv.

AT India Connect Network leader, Pragati Vasisht has played a key role throughout the creation of the artwork to ensure it would be well received by the community. Fluent in Hindi, she was also able to assist with translation.

“Shubh Deepavali written with prominence on the outside of the bus, essentially translates as ‘wishing you an auspicious Diwali’ and we’re really grateful to Pragati for her support and cultural blessing for this beautiful work” says Chris Swift, Creative Director, Creative@AT.

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival is taking place during the weekend of 19 and 20 October in and around Aotea Square but you will be able to catch the Bolly-bus on route 24 from Wednesday 16 October until after Diwali on 1 November.

AT would like to encourage all Aucklanders to consider taking public transport to and from Diwali events where possible as there will be limited parking and road closures in the city.

