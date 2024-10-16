More Murder Mysteries To Unravel On Great Journeys Scenic Train

Tormore Express (Photo/Supplied)

Great Journeys New Zealand is once again inviting guests to uncover a murderer in their midst aboard a scenic train journey.

Following the popularity of the original sellout event in August, ‘Murder on the Tormore Express’, the ultimate dinner theatre and rail experience is returning to the South Island for three entertaining nights on the 26 October, 30 and 31 December.

“We were thrilled by the overwhelming popularity of the inaugural murder mystery event,” says General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand and Commuter Tracey Goodall. “The fantastic reviews are a testament to the enthusiasm and engagement of the Great Journeys team, along with the wonderful performances by the cast from The Court Theatre, all who hosted an unforgettable evening filled with suspense, laughter and delicious food and drinks.”

Guests are invited to the wedding of the decade – that decade being the 1930s – and an evening of mystery and Hollywood romance.

“Guests will watch the drama unfold, match wits with the suspects and sift through the clues while enjoying a multi course degustation menu with paired beverages," says Ms Goodall.

“Most importantly, guests will be tasked with finding the killer before they strike again.”

Gretchen La Roche, Executive Director of The Court Theatre, says: "We were thrilled by the sellout success of our first murder mystery event on board the scenic train. We are honoured to be invited back for three more special events and can't wait to bring another round of mystery and make-believe to more passengers on the Tormore Express".

Book with friends or use the experience as an opportunity to meet new ones, as the carriage tables will be set for four. Dress-up is encouraged.

A limited number of tickets are on sale now via the Great Journeys New Zealand website.

Details:

· Show, canapes & drinks commence at 5.15pm in the Christchurch Railway Station

· Train depart at 6pm sharp and returns at 10.30pm

· Dinner and paired drinks will be served onboard

· There will be an onboard bar for drink purchases

· Price: $379 pp

Great Journeys New Zealandis the tourism division of KiwiRailthat brings together its three Scenic train journeys including the award winning TranzAlpine(Christchurch/Greymouth), Northern Explorer(Auckland/Wellington)and Coastal Pacific(Picton/Christchurch). Delivering to KiwiRail’s overarching purpose of creating stronger connections for a better New Zealand, Great Journeys New Zealand has increased its rail tourism offering with a range of short break packages and multi-day guided tours. Developed for both domestic and international visitors, the packages and tours allow travellers to step off the beaten track and explore what each region has to offer with activities, food and beverage options and pre-organised accommodation. Great Journeys New Zealand commits to the Tiaki Promiseand encourages customers and businesses to care for people and place.

