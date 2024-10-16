Salmonella Dub Drop For All Things Alive Digi-disc 1 – Out Now

TOURING AOTEAROA + AUSTRALIA THROUGH OCTOBER – DECEMBER

Aotearoa space weavers. Mainland Dub originators. Bass pioneers. Cultural landscape collaborators. The multi-platinum-selling SALMONELLA DUB continue to be our premier exports of the genre, and are global long-time favourites for discerning fans both here and worldwide.

Featuring guest vocalists Whirimako Black, Troy Kingi, Nino Birch and The Mighty Asterix, FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE – DIGI-DISC 1 is out now, the first 8 tracks of SALMONELLA DUB’s long awaited new 15 track digi-album, with the final 7 tunes set for release on FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE – DIGI-DISC 2 due out 5 November.

Says Salmonella Dub founder Andrew Penman: “For All Things Alive – Digi-Disc 1 is dedicated to all the generations who walked before us with respect and understanding for the whakapapa of Papatuanuku; the elders who brought mana, wisdom and aroha to Aotearoa’s cultural landscape through their knowledge and connection with the natural world.”

Title track ‘For All Things Alive’ features the mesmerising vocals of Aotearoa’s renowned soul-songstress Whirimako Black, with a special mention on the inclusion of the spontaneous lyric “coming alive tonight in the city”, which was penned by their late e hoa Aaron Tokona during an indelible studio visit.

The recording of ‘Hands In The Soil’ was marked by two memorable occurrences: a respected fellow musicians tangi, and the implementation of a second nationwide COVID lockdown that saw the end of any further recording, the album being released, and tours to celebrate with fans around the country and across the Tasman.

“The rhythm bed was recorded in Christchurch with Whirimako Black adding vocals in the band's Whakatu studio in a session on the night of our good friend; respected musician and authority on ngā taonga puoro Richard Nunns’s tangi. The day Aotearoa was told we were heading into a second COVID lockdown Troy Kingi was in our Whakatu studio adding vocals making this the last tune to be finished from our new vinyl album Return To Our Kowhai. We are pleased to say we have now finally finished the album!” says Andrew.

Nino Birch penned the lyrics for ‘Shaping Ground’ after his iconic Wellington 80's group Beat Rhythm Fashion were denied the honour of playing a Salmonella Dub tune at the NZ Music awards in 2017. This resulted in the DubSnub Stuff news articles; the Spinoff feature interview; and the end of the Spark Arena red carpeted, Vodafone sponsored TV3 music awards and Salmonella Dub politely refusing the Hall of Fame Legacy award they'd been offered that year.

With over 650k Spotify listeners, and over an impressive 500,000 album sales on vinyl and CD, Salmonella Dub have long reigned the playlists of dub aficionados worldwide since first forming in 1993. Over the years the band has also morphed into different forms, hosting many gifted vocalists and a long-time fan favourite live is the inimitable Salmonella Dub SoundSystem.

Officially formed 25 years ago, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem has been playing new releases and remixes in a stripped-back dancefloor friendly version of the live band, and are now in demand as a powerhouse live dance act and regular performers on the NZ and Oz festival line-ups and club circuits.

So to celebrate the upcoming release of the new 15 track digi-album FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE DISCS 1 & 2, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem are getting together to hit the road and perform a selection of shows across the motu and over the Tasman through the next few months, delivering their uniquely sublime audio-visual mash-up of the bands full catalogue.

For this run of shows, the live performances will see band originator Andrew aka Dj Rudeboy on the mix, featuring the Mighty Asterix & Whirimako Black and the amazing Sal Dub horn section ready to take fans on a space-weaving two-hour dancefloor journey through Salmonella Dubs bass-lands. Make sure you catch them live, tickets are on sale now.

