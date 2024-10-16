Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
End Of An Era For Rona Gallery

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 8:58 pm
Press Release: Rona Gallery

Photo/Supplied

The owners of Richard Ponder Studio, previously Rona Gallery have loved being part of the Eastbourne community with their gallery and apartment right in the heart of Eastbourne.

The gallery was a great space, especially for Richard's paintings and also with room for Joanna's bookshop so she could pursue her passion for books, but now they are looking to retire.

"It's been an amazing journey, and we created many community events on the way, including Rona Salon, where we had special guest speakers talking about their passion. But you may have noticed that for the last few years we've been winding down."

The beautiful upstairs studio apartment and the gallery itself are up for sale. It's a fantastic opportunity for the right person. Richard and Joanna loved working and living in the gallery and apartment. Baileys are looking after the sale.

It's a sad day, as they do not want to say goodbye, and the community is already sending their best wishes including Mary McCallum author, journalist and co-founder of Mākaro Press, who worked in Rona Gallery for many years.

© Scoop Media

